Cocky WR claims 49ers 'wanted' to play Seahawks in Divisional Round playoff game
In this story:
Anyone who watched the San Francisco 49ers come out of the tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles was reminded that they are a cocky bunch. They were dancing, vibing, even strutting.
They didn't, in other words, look anything like a team that was resoundingly humbled the last time they took a football field. To their credit, the Niners shook off the humbling 13-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18 that forced them to be a Wild Card. They beat the Eagles, and now will get a rematch with the Seahawks Saturday at Lumen Field.
MORE: 49ers' upset of Eagles reveals Seahawks' Divisional Round playoff opponent
When the teams played at Levi's Stadium two weeks ago, Seattle's defense dominated the game. The Niners were held without a touchdown, and produced only eight first downs on nine possessions. It was a butt-kicking of epic proportions that handed the Seahawks the NFC West, the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
How quickly they forget.
After the win over the Eagles, Niners' trash-talking receiver Jauan Jennings was interviewed by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. He was asked if he knew who San Francisco played in the Divisional Round.
I’ll take a wild guess, I hope it’s Seattle though,” Jennings said. "Let’s go. Let’s go. Let’s goo! I can’t wait. That’s who we wanted.”
MORE: Deep-dive metric reveals why Seahawks are clearly Super Bowl LX favorites
In two games this season the Niners have scored a combined 20 points against Seattle's top-ranked defense. Jennings has a combined six catches on 11 targets for only 51 yards and no touchdowns.
Be careful what you ask for.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks have 2 players as potential salary cap casualties
Candidates for Seahawks offensive coordinator if Klint Kubiak leaves
Why Seattle Seahawks legend Russell Wilson needs to call it quits
Five Seahawks players named to first and second All-Pro teams
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.Follow richiewhitt