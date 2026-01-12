Cocky WR claims 49ers 'wanted' to play Seahawks in Divisional Round playoff game

Anyone who watched the San Francisco 49ers come out of the tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles was reminded that they are a cocky bunch. They were dancing, vibing, even strutting.

They didn't, in other words, look anything like a team that was resoundingly humbled the last time they took a football field. To their credit, the Niners shook off the humbling 13-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18 that forced them to be a Wild Card. They beat the Eagles, and now will get a rematch with the Seahawks Saturday at Lumen Field.

When the teams played at Levi's Stadium two weeks ago, Seattle's defense dominated the game. The Niners were held without a touchdown, and produced only eight first downs on nine possessions. It was a butt-kicking of epic proportions that handed the Seahawks the NFC West, the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

.@MikeGarafolo: “Do you know who you play next week”



Jauan Jennings: “uhhh… I’ll take a wild guess, I hope it’s Seattle tho.”



Garafolo: “it is Seattle”



Jennings: “Let’s go. Let’s go. Let’s goo. I can’t wait. That’s who we wanted.”#49ers Vs #Seahawks will be EPIC 🍿 pic.twitter.com/2koCXfId5A — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) January 12, 2026

How quickly they forget.

After the win over the Eagles, Niners' trash-talking receiver Jauan Jennings was interviewed by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. He was asked if he knew who San Francisco played in the Divisional Round.

I’ll take a wild guess, I hope it’s Seattle though,” Jennings said. "Let’s go. Let’s go. Let’s goo! I can’t wait. That’s who we wanted.”

In two games this season the Niners have scored a combined 20 points against Seattle's top-ranked defense. Jennings has a combined six catches on 11 targets for only 51 yards and no touchdowns.

Be careful what you ask for.

