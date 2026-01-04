Emmanwori talks how he's able to cover Kittle and CMC in Week 18 win over 49ers

For a championship-caliber defense to be at its best, it needs a combination of veterans and young players to step up. That is why the Seattle Seahawks (14-3) are dominant throughout the entire 2025 NFL season and why they are NFC West Divisional title winners and clinched the No. 1 seed.

One of the young stars on the defense is much more valuable than his position seems to believe. Rookie nickel Nick Emmanwori has been able to step up in a big way for Seattle’s defense and not only cover dynamic players and fast players, but also big and athletic tight ends.

This was evident in the Seahawks’ 13-3 road win versus the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. Both 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle were suppressed significantly as the Seahawks played one of their best defensive performances of the season.

Kittle was held to five receptions for 29 yards with his longest reception being for 20 yards, which was also the 49ers’ longest passing play of the game. McCaffrey was held to six receptions for 34 yards, with his longest play being for nine yards. He also rushed for only 23 yards on eight carries.

Emmanwori was a key reason for the two stars being suppressed in the passing game, as he had to be there as a constant tight nickel coverage player. He has been improving significantly throughout the season since moving from safety to nickel, but this game showed how dynamic and athletic he was.

After the game, Emmanwori was asked it was like to cover different types of players like KIttle and CMC: