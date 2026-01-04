Emmanwori talks how he's able to cover Kittle and CMC in Week 18 win over 49ers
For a championship-caliber defense to be at its best, it needs a combination of veterans and young players to step up. That is why the Seattle Seahawks (14-3) are dominant throughout the entire 2025 NFL season and why they are NFC West Divisional title winners and clinched the No. 1 seed.
One of the young stars on the defense is much more valuable than his position seems to believe. Rookie nickel Nick Emmanwori has been able to step up in a big way for Seattle’s defense and not only cover dynamic players and fast players, but also big and athletic tight ends.
This was evident in the Seahawks’ 13-3 road win versus the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. Both 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle were suppressed significantly as the Seahawks played one of their best defensive performances of the season.
Kittle was held to five receptions for 29 yards with his longest reception being for 20 yards, which was also the 49ers’ longest passing play of the game. McCaffrey was held to six receptions for 34 yards, with his longest play being for nine yards. He also rushed for only 23 yards on eight carries.
Emmanwori was a key reason for the two stars being suppressed in the passing game, as he had to be there as a constant tight nickel coverage player. He has been improving significantly throughout the season since moving from safety to nickel, but this game showed how dynamic and athletic he was.
After the game, Emmanwori was asked it was like to cover different types of players like KIttle and CMC:
“I mean that’s what I do really, that’s what they drafted me for. I can play all over the field. I got confidence in my own ability to go out there and cover anybody, whether its tight end, running back, receiver. So that’s just what I do simply right there.”
Emmanwori was a steal for the Seahawks when they selected him in the second round, 35th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He fell mostly due to his position, but he has been a consistent safety and just as efficient nickel.
In 14 games played, Emmanwori has accumulated 81 total tackles, 56 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, and an interception.
He has come a long way from allowing 98 yards on five completions (out of 11 targets) in the Seahawks’ 44-22 Week 10 home win over the Arizona Cardinals. Emmanwori has been capable of covering fast and dynamic receivers, but he has improved drastically in covering tight ends. He has the speed and the body size at 6-3; 220 pounds to do both.
Emmanwori should easily be considered for the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year after a great resume of building into one of the most reliable defenders on an elite defense this season.
