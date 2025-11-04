Seahawks surge up new NFL power rankings as QB Sam Darnold enters MVP debate
Sam Darnold was almost perfect last weekend against the Washington Commanders. And, because it, the Seattle Seahawks are almost a Top 5 team in the NFL.
With some teams having played nine games, the season is at its unofficial "halfway" point. And with a 6-2 record and on the heels of last Sunday night's impressive romp over the Washington Commanders the Seahawks are the hottest team in the NFC. They've won three in a row entering Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals, and this week vaulted up The Athletic's latest NFL Power Rankings.
In front of a primetime TV audience, Darnold completed his first 17 passes and staked Seattle to a breathtaking 31-7 halftime lead. He finished with more touchdown passes (4) than incompletions (3). In turn, the team climbed from No. 11 to No. 6 and the quarterback thrusted his name into the MVP conversation.
"Halfway through the season, Sam Darnold should be the MVP front-runner," The Athletic writes. "He left a quarterback-friendly scheme (and roster) in Minnesota only to completely flip Seattle’s offense. Darnold ranks first among quarterbacks in EPA per play, success rate and yards per attempt."
The Athletic's Top 5 includes the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. Along with the Rams and Seahawks in the rugged NFC West, the San Francisco 49ers come in at No. 13 and the Cardinals 20th. All four teams won their games in Week 9.
There are only three teams in the NFL with more wins than Seattle's six - Patriots, Colts and Broncos - and they have all played one more game.
