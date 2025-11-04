All Seahawks

Seahawks surge up new NFL power rankings as QB Sam Darnold enters MVP debate

Fueled by Sam Darnold's near-perfection in Week 9, the Seahawks climbed from No. 11 to No. 6 in The Athletic's new NFL power rankings.

Richie Whitt

Sam Darnold
Sam Darnold / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sam Darnold was almost perfect last weekend against the Washington Commanders. And, because it, the Seattle Seahawks are almost a Top 5 team in the NFL.

With some teams having played nine games, the season is at its unofficial "halfway" point. And with a 6-2 record and on the heels of last Sunday night's impressive romp over the Washington Commanders the Seahawks are the hottest team in the NFC. They've won three in a row entering Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals, and this week vaulted up The Athletic's latest NFL Power Rankings.

MORE: Seahawks big early favorites in Week 10 while pondering trade before Tuesday deadline

In front of a primetime TV audience, Darnold completed his first 17 passes and staked Seattle to a breathtaking 31-7 halftime lead. He finished with more touchdown passes (4) than incompletions (3). In turn, the team climbed from No. 11 to No. 6 and the quarterback thrusted his name into the MVP conversation.

"Halfway through the season, Sam Darnold should be the MVP front-runner," The Athletic writes. "He left a quarterback-friendly scheme (and roster) in Minnesota only to completely flip Seattle’s offense. Darnold ranks first among quarterbacks in EPA per play, success rate and yards per attempt."

MORE: Seahawks finally earning respect, apologies from national media after beating Commanders

The Athletic's Top 5 includes the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts. Along with the Rams and Seahawks in the rugged NFC West, the San Francisco 49ers come in at No. 13 and the Cardinals 20th. All four teams won their games in Week 9.

There are only three teams in the NFL with more wins than Seattle's six - Patriots, Colts and Broncos - and they have all played one more game.

Tory Horton
Tory Horton / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks rise in NFL power rankings after crushing Commanders

Seahawks studs & duds from a wild, lopsided win over Commanders

Pair of defensive injuries could have major consequences for Seahawks

ESPN adds intriguing new name to Seattle Seahawks trade chatter

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.