NFL reveals Divisional Round kickoff time and hands Seahawks big advantage over 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers say they got the opponent they wanted. The Seattle Seahawks believe they have them right there they want them. At home. In primetime.

MORE: Deep-dive metric reveals why Seahawks are clearly Super Bowl LX favorites

After the Houston Texans routed the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night to complete the NFL's final eight teams, the league announced the kickoff times for next weekend's four Divisional Round games. The league not only put the Seahawks in prime time again, it nestled them in a slot in which they have prospered this season.

See you next weekend for the Divisional Round. #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Q4s186Hjty — NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2026

The Seahawks will host the 49ers Saturday night at 5:30 at Lumen Field. In primetime "night" games this season, head coach Mike Macdonald's team is 5-0 including recent wins over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 and these same Niners in Week 18.

While the rowdy and loud 12s will obviously be a huge factor in the game, the weather shouldn't be. Forecast for Seattle on Saturday night calls for clear skies and temperatures in the 40s.

The Seahawks are 6-2 at home and have won their last five, with the only defeats coming in the final minutes to the Niners in Week 1 (17-13) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 (38-35).

MORE: Cocky WR claims 49ers 'wanted' to play Seahawks in Divisional Round playoff game

Though Seattle's defense suffocated the 49ers' offense in a 13-3 win two weeks ago that clinched the NFC West, No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, San Francisco receiver Jauan Jennings claims his team "wanted' to face Seattle.

Along with 13 days of rest and playing at home, the Seahawks get the advantage of playing a weary Niners team that played in Philadelphia last Sunday night and will have to travel to Seattle on Friday to prepare for a third meeting this season with the NFL's best team.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks have 2 players as potential salary cap casualties

Candidates for Seahawks offensive coordinator if Klint Kubiak leaves

Why Seattle Seahawks legend Russell Wilson needs to call it quits