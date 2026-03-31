John Schneider Shows Excitement Over Speed From Two Key Seahawks

There will be exciting elements about the Seattle Seahawks that haven't even been touched, despite the team winning the Super Bowl. The Seahawks have some areas that can be utilized more now that the offseason is here, including the opportunity to utilize newly re-signed wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed. The Seahawks look to make Rasheed accumulate production that validates him as a number two receiver, but general manager John Schneider is excited about Shaheed being a part of another big scheme.

Schneider Highlights Speed as a Great Attribute for Seahawks’ Offense

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks were one of the main teams discussed during the NFL's annual league meeting. They were discussed, including the return and departure of certain players, how they plan to approach the season as the defending champions, and the two-point conversion play that still resonates with the L.A. Rams' organization.

One area that might have been missed was the compliments from general manager John Schneider regarding the speed of Rasheed and incoming second-year receiver Troy Horton. Schneider didn't hold back his quick praise of both players and their abilities to be on the field at the same time.

This upcoming season will be the first opportunity for both explosively fast pass-catchers to be on the field at the same time. Horton played eight games and started in three of them while making 13 receptions for 161 yards and five touchdowns. Horton would suffer a shin injury, leading to the Seahawks trading for Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints.

This 2026 season is a chance for quarterback Sam Darnold to benefit from multiple speedy options. Whether it is through screens, trick plays, designed runs, or even explosive deep verticals or post-routes, there is a great opportunity that the combination of Horton and Shaheed is going to leave one of them open. Darnold is one of the better quarterbacks in the league at exploiting busted defensive coverages when given time to survey the field.

Concerns for Shaheed and Horton Duo to Work

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) catches a touchdown pass as Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) watches during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Both players have work to be done if they want to create special package plays for the offense. For Shaheed, he caught 15 receptions for 188 yards in the nine regular-season games played after being traded to Seattle. He only caught three receptions for 78 yards in the three postseason games, including the 51-yard catch in the NFC Championship win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks are hoping that a full offseason of development will build a stronger connection with Darnold.

Horton, on the other hand, had a strong start to his rookie season. He does, however, have serious health concerns regarding his shin injury. He caught four receptions for 48 yards and two touchdowns in the 38-14 Sunday Night Football win at the Washington Commanders, but hasn't been on the field since.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said at the league meeting that Horton won't be 100% this spring, but should be ready by the start of training camp. If there is hope for Horton to return fully healthy this upcoming season, there is no guarantee he will be ready, especially after an early November injury.

There was a production stall in the passing offense during Super Bowl LX when Jaxon Smith-Njigba was out for several drives. The Seahawks are hoping that Horton and Shaheed can be those players to step in the future if JSN is double-covered or injured.

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