Long-time NFL vet would be 'instant upgrade' for Seahawks at their weakest position
Through the first eight weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks have been a pleasant surprise. After making some big changes on offense, led by their move from Geno Smith to Sam Darnold at quarterback, there were several questions. They’ve been able to answer those as they’ve kicked off the season with a 5-2 record.
That doesn’t mean there aren’t any concerns for Seattle. In fact, they have one glaring weakness, which is the interior of their offensive line. While they’ve done well in preventing this from being their downfall, it would be wise to see if there’s a chance to improve at the NFL trade deadline.
RELATED: 2 big Seattle Seahawks trade proposals would provide major boost on offense
According to Kevin Patra of NFL.com, there’s an “instant upgrade” who could be available in Kevin Zeitler. Currently with the Tennessee Titans, Zeitler makes sense as a trade piece since he’s 35 years old and won’t be in their long-term plans.
”The Seahawks have few holes. The most glaring might be at right guard, where Anthony Bradford has been a liability. Sam Darnold has shown an ability to overcome pressure, but we know that pass rushers up the gut are his biggest bugaboo,” Patra wrote.
“Zeitler, even at 35, would be an instant upgrade as a pass blocker and in helping open holes on the ground. The savvy vet would also aid the rest of the young interior. A free agent in 2026, Zeitler shouldn’t cost a ton. The Titans are in sell mode and have already signaled their willingness to move their 2026 free agents.”
Kevin Zeitler would be temporary, but effective fix
Placing Zeitler at guard over Anthony Bradford would help Seattle as they fight for playoff positioning this season.
Of course, that’s still a one-year fix. The Seahawks have to take the interior of their line seriously in the 2026 offseason. They did well in adding Grey Zabel in the 2025 NFL draft, but they have to add a new guard and center next year if they want to see the line become a strength.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks get hopeful update on Jayden Daniels for Week 9 game
Idle Seahawks fall in NFL power rankings after their bye week
Seahawks insider names 3 trade targets to fix biggest problem