Mike Macdonald provides murky injury update on heart of Seahawks' defense
Starting linebacker Ernest Jones IV might be the last player on defense the Seattle Seahawks want to lose.
Jones has been as close to prime Bobby Wagner as the team has had since No. 54 was anchoring the Legion of Boom defense, and he may be sidelined for at least a few games with a knee injury he suffered Sunday night versus the Washington Commanders.
When asked about the status of Jones after the game, Macdonald didn't provide a concrete update but said "there is a chance" that he misses some time.
"So, Ernest has a bit of a knee," Macdonald said. "I don't think it's ... It's not season ending, but we'll see how it goes."
Macdonald emphasized the "we'll see" aspect later in his answer, asserting the team clearly still knows very little about how healthy Jones will be a week from now when the Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals.
Starting cornerback Josh Jobe also exited the game with a concussion, and Macdonald said "he is in the protocol." He didn't have any further updates. Riq Woolen would start in his place if Jobe is out in Week 10.
Jones, before exiting the game in the second quarter, already had six total tackles. He now has 65 tackles, three tackles for loss, five pass deflections, three interceptions and a half-sack on the season. Jones has been the best player on a really good Seahawks defense.
If Jones is forced to miss time, Seattle will have Drake Thomas become the signal-caller for the defense, while second-year former fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight will slot in next to him.
Thomas totaled eight tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection on Sunday night. Knight, despite only playing 2.5 quarters, posted a team-high 10 tackles and one tackle for loss.
