NFL analyst makes huge proclamation about Seahawks after victory

The Seattle Seahawks may have had an underwhelming day on offense, but winning 26-0 is hard in the NFL. To dominate the Minnesota Vikings as they did is no easy feat, even if they had an undrafted free agent at quarterback.

The win moved them to a tie for first in the NFC West, although the Los Angeles Rams, who lost to the Carolina Panthers, have the tiebreaker for now. The win also highlighted a truth about the Hawks, at least to one NFL analyst.

NFL analyst hails Seahawks as 'legitimate' threats

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the best teams in the NFL all season long. By now, they certainly look like Super Bowl contenders, as Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport wrote.

"The Seattle Seahawks are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. A real threat to the Rams in the NFC West. And arguably the most underrated defense in the league," he said.

"Yes, the Seahawks were facing a so-so (on a good day) Vikings team led by an undrafted rookie quarterback in Max 'UFL' Brosmer in Week 13," Davenport admitted. "But Seattle did exactly what they should do when facing a team like that—took them behind the woodshed and tub-thumped them."

It was all about a defense that literally never let up against the Vikings. After letting the Tennessee Titans sneak back into it last week in the second half, the Vikings never had a chance. They had just 162 yards and were 2/10 on third down. They also turned it over five times.

"Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba's huge season may have gotten the run in the Emerald City, but it's the team's ability to run the football and play defense that could spur a deep playoff run," Davenport concluded.

JSN did virtually nothing, thereby effectively ending his pursuit for 2,000 receiving yards. Still, this day was all about defense, one that can absolutely win championships. When you can dominate despite getting nothing from the offense, that's a good sign.

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) runs back for an interception during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Darnold and company can't afford those games against better teams, but they can rest assured knowing they have a legit title-worthy defense and a good roster that other teams should be afraid of.

