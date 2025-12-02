Seahawks stud Ernest Jones IV one of NFL's biggest winners from Week 13

It’s another edition of winners, losers, and takeaways from NFL Week 13 via the Bleacher Report quintet of Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski, Gary Davenport, Kris Knox, and Moe Moton, minus one game. That’s because the New York Giants and New England Patriots are battling at the moment at Gillette Stadium.

On Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field, Mike Macdonald’s Seattle Seahawks came up with the fourth shutout of this NFL season. The visiting Minnesota Vikings totaled 50 offensive plays, gained only 162 total yards, and turned over the ball five times in a 26-0 setback.

Macdonald’s club got a huge performance from its leading tackler on Sunday. “The Seahawks acquired linebacker Erenest Jones IV in a 2024 trade and signed him to a three-year extension this past offseason. Sunday's performance showed exactly why Seattle was eager to keep the 26-year-old in the fold.”

Max Brosmer tries to make a play instead of just accepting a failed fourth down. The #Seahawks and Ernest Jones IV say thank you. pic.twitter.com/RqrhGQMUrl — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 30, 2025

Jones finished the afternoon with a dozen tackles (7 solo), two passes defensed, and a pair of takeaways. “Jones picked off Max Brosmer twice, returning one of them for an electric 85-yard touchdown. Expect Jones to be a strong candidate for this week's NFC (Defensive) Player of the Week award.”

The five-year pro is having a huge season. The one-time member of the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans leads Macdonald’s squad with 93 tackles, this despite missing a pair of games. Jones also leads the Seahawks with five interceptions, and is fourth on the club with seven passes defensed.

Thanks to the Carolina Panthers’ 31-28 upset of the Rams earlier on Sunday, the Seahawks and Sean McVay’s club once again own identical 9-3 records. The performance by Jones and his defensive teammates considering the issues Sam Darnold and Seattle’s offense had on Sunday.

Klint Kubiak’s unit managed only 219 total yards and one touchdown. Darnold threw for only 128 yards, was sacked four times and lost one of two fumbles. Could Jones and a talented defense carry the ‘Hawks to their first division title since 2020, and beyond?

More Seahawks on SI stories

Why Seahawks should kick tires on the top-ranked 2026 free agent

NFL pundit points out the Seattle Seahawks’ biggest potential pitfall

Seahawks add RB to IR, promote Quandre Diggs from practice squad