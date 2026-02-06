NFL Legend Steve Smith Reveals His Pick for Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will meet on the field in Santa Clara this Sunday in Super Bowl LX. It's safe to say neither team was a favorite to make the Super Bowl when the season began, but they both proved to be more than deserving.

Each team is unusually balanced, performing well on offense and defense throughout the season. It's expected to be a close game, but the Seahawks are slightly favored. Their stellar defense, led by head coach Mike Macdonald, is the primary reason for that, and it's why NFL legend Steve Smith is picking Seattle.

While appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Smith said he's picking Seattle to win it, but wouldn't be shocked if the Patriots pulled it off. The reason he's sticking with the Seahawks, however, is their defense. Smith believes Macdonald will force Josh McDaniels to switch things up on offense, which could lead to problems for New England.

"I kind of sit with Seattle. And the reason why I sit with Seattle, I'm not going to be shocked if New England wins. But we also have to look at, for me, is why has New England struggled in the playoffs? And that generally has to do with they're playing better defense," Smith said.

"They're playing the top three, five defenses every week. Right? And when you look at the offensive coordinator, for Josh McDaniels with the New England Patriots, you know what he's doing and what they have done so well in a regular season. You have to add some new wrinkles onto what you do. And by doing that, that means now the normal things that you would do, now you have to add a little bit extra. So by adding that extra, that makes you think. And then all of a sudden you're hesitant."

"I kind of sit with Seattle."



Former NFL WR @SteveSmithSr89 explains why he's picking the Seahawks over the Patriots in the Super Bowl 🏆



(via @richeisenshow) pic.twitter.com/xT7ntATnYd — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 5, 2026

Super Bowl LX could be a slugfest

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Seattle and New England are both led by defensive-minded head coaches, and fielded top-10 defenses this season. While both have had their share of success on offense, they're going to lean heavily on defense in the Super Bowl.

That's why experts are predicting a low-scoring affair with this game looking like a potential slugfest.

