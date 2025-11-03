All Seahawks

Seahawks' Sam Darnold literally couldn't miss in first half vs. Commanders

The Seahawks' starting quarterback was flawless in the first two quarters of Week 9.

Connor Benintendi

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to throw a pass during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field.
Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to throw a pass during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field. / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images
In this story:

What more does Sam Darnold have to do to prove he's among the best quarterbacks in the NFL?

Already off to a strong start this season, Darnold is tearing the Washington Commanders' defensive secondary apart in the first half of Seattle's Sunday night game in Week 9.

Setting a new personal record for consecutive completed passes to start a game, Darnold began the first half 16-of-16 passing for 282 yards and four touchdowns. It was about as flawless a performance a quarterback could have in the first half of a football game.

The NFL record for completed passes to start a game is 25 (Philip Rivers in 2018), so Darnold still has some work to do if he wants to beat that.

With the help of two defensive and special teams takeaways, the Seahawks' offense had ample opportunities to build up an early lead. Darnold capitalized, completing touchdown passes to Cody White (first of his career) and rookies Tory Horton (2) and Elijah Arroyo.

In Seattle's first seven games, Darnold completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 1,754 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's been one of the best downfield passers this season as well, leading the league with 20 completions of 20 or more air yards.

The Seahawks possess a 31-7 lead over the Commanders at halftime, in firm control during primetime.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks linked to 11-touchdown deep threat at NFL trade deadline

Sam Darnold’s deep ball is matching Russell Wilson at his very best

Trade proposal has Seahawks fleecing Titans again at trade deadline

Riq Woolen trade idea gives too much power to Seahawks’ NFC rival

Published
Connor Benintendi
CONNOR BENINTENDI

Home/Seahawks News