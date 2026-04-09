Seahawks 2025 Team Awards: Super Bowl MVP Takes Home OPOY

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off just their second Super Bowl-winning season in franchise history and first since the 2013-14 campaign.

Heading into the season, the Seahawks' roster was given little credit for its status as a rising contender. They shocked the entire league and will enter 2026 as the likely favorite to repeat as champions.

With the 2025 season far in the rearview mirror, it's time to take a look at some of the key players who contributed to the Super Bowl LX victory, as recognized with team awards. This week, we will hand out eight awards that help summarize the Seahawks' outstanding campaign.

Awards List (in order of release)

Offensive Player of the Year

RB Kenneth Walker III

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Considering wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba won the Associated Press OPOY, we kept him out of contention for this award (to potentially be mentioned in a later award). Walker gets the edge here specifically due to his impact in the playoffs.

The now-Kansas City Chief put together an incredible postseason run after Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL in the Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Rams. Walker rushed for 313 yards and four touchdowns on just 65 carries (4.8 yards per carry) in three playoff games, including a 27-carry, 135-yard performance in Super Bowl LX.

That's why the Chiefs paid him a hefty three-year, $43.05 million deal to become their lead rusher, making him the fourth-highest-paid running back in the league.

Overall, it was still the best season of Walker's career. He totaled 252 touches for a career-high 1,309 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns, and that was while splitting carries and receptions with Charbonnet, who also had a solid season.

Walker stayed healthy for a whole season for the first time in his career, and that will be the true catalyst to his success if he hopes to maintain RB1 status.

Honorable mentions

QB Sam Darnold

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Darnold nearly got this award. He was lights-out in the NFC Championship game, helping fuel the Seahawks to the Super Bowl with a 346-yard, three-touchdown performance through the air. The first-year Seahawks starter slayed his demons against the Rams and had a solid regular season that got them to the playoffs in the first place.

LT Charles Cross

We have to show some love to the Seahawks' top offensive lineman. Darnold was sacked just 27 times, and Cross was protecting his quarterback's blind side all season. Cross missed three games due to injury, but his long-term health isn't a concern. The Seahawks rewarded Cross with a four-year, $104.4 million extension near the end of the season, making him the fourth-highest-paid left tackle in the NFL.

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