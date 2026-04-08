Seahawks 2025 Team Awards: Top Draft Pick Wins Offensive Rookie of the Year

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off just their second Super Bowl-winning season in franchise history and first since the 2013-14 campaign.

Heading into the season, the Seahawks' roster was given little credit for its status as a rising contender. They shocked the entire league and will enter 2026 as the likely favorite to repeat as champions.

With the 2025 season far in the rearview mirror, it's time to take a look at some of the key players who contributed to the Super Bowl LX victory, as recognized with team awards. This week, we will hand out eight awards that help summarize the Seahawks' outstanding campaign.

Awards List (in order of release)

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Offensive Rookie of the Year

LG Grey Zabel

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Grey Zabel (76) at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Seahawks used the 18th overall pick on Zabel, intending to vastly improve their offensive line. Seattle had struggled to build a quality offensive front for nearly a decade, and Zabel quickly proved he would be part of the solution.

Zabel slotted in at left guard immediately, starting all 20 games of the Seahawks' regular season and postseason. He barely missed any snaps, also, playing 1,051 on the season (99%), proving he can potentially be an ironman for the Seahawks for years to come.

Seattle's run game averaged 123.3 yards per game, which ranked 11th in the league. The Seahawks attempted the fourth-most rushing attempts in the NFL (507), helping pace the offense. Zabel frequently paved paths for Seahawks running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.

Sam Darnold was sacked only 27 times after being brought down 48 times the year prior with the Minnesota Vikings. Finally, after having a bottom-tier offensive line for too long, Zabel was a major piece of the improved unit.

If Zabel keeps improving, the Seahawks could soon have one of the best offensive lines in the league with left tackle Charles Cross and right tackle Abraham Lucas locked down for multiple seasons.

Honorable mention

WR Tory Horton

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Horton's season was cut short after suffering a shin/groin injury in Week 9 of the season, but he was an early contributor for the Seahawks which makes him worth mentioning here.

Before his injury, Horton played in eight games and totaled 13 catches for 161 yards and five touchdowns. He also had a 95-yard punt return touchdown in Week 3. If he stays healthy, Horton will be a big piece on offense and special teams moving forward.

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