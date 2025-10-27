All Seahawks

Seahawks favored at Commanders points to road dominance, Jayden Daniels injury news

With a 10-1 record in the last 11 road games, the Seattle Seahawks are favored by a field goal in next Sunday night's game at the Washington Commanders.

Richie Whitt

Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

NFL experts believe Mike Macdonald's road warriors are going to do it again.

The Seattle Seahawks and their 12s are known for having one of the loudest home-field advantages in the NFL. But the old adage is that "defense travels" and they've been even better away from Lumen Field under the head coach.

This season the Seahawks are 3-0 on the road with wins in Pittsburgh, Arizona and Jacksonville. Over the last two seasons they've remarkably won nine consecutive on the road. The NFL record, just for fun, in 18 by the 1988-90 San Francisco 49ers.

Under Macdonald, Seattle is 10-1 on the road. The only other coaches with that kind of success to start their careers: George Siefert of the 1990s Niners, Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams and two old-schoolers: Don McCafferty of the 1970s Baltimore Colts and Paul Brown of the 1940s Cleveland Browns. All four went on to win at least NFL Championship/Super Bowl.

Seahawks Are NFL's Best Road Warriors

Winning on the road in the NFL is always difficult, but at this point oddsmakers are convinced. Next Sunday night in Washington, the 5-2 Seahawks are favored by a field goal over the 3-4 Commanders. Washington plays at the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, giving Seattle another distinct advantage: They will have rested 13 days between games while the Commanders will have to travel home on a short week.

Commanders' star quarterback Jayden Daniels had to leave last week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury, and missed two games earlier this season with a banged-up knee.

Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

