Seahawks, Patriots release inactive list ahead of Super Bowl LX

The final bit of information we’re going to get about these teams before kickoff is now live. The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots had to deactivate a handful of players each in order to get to a legal active roster for the game. With minimal injuries on both sides, there isn’t a ton of mystery here, but we do get a final few questions answered.

For the Seattle Seahawks, the list contains expected names such as LB Chazz Surratt, ED Jared Ivey, OL Mason Richman, TE Nick Kallerup, and NT Brandon Pili. Most of these players have little to no role on the current team, and Pili is being sidelined so that DL Rylie Mills can have a go, perhaps a matchup against New England’s smaller interior OL.

Something of note, however, is FB Robbie Ouzts, inactive with his neck injury, something that I suspected would happen after receiving no updates about him the last week plus. A neck injury is not something to be messed around with when you play a position like fullback, so holding him out makes sense. It’s unfortunate for the rookie to miss this game, but expected.

Active, however, is TE Elijah Arroyo, who hasn’t played since getting injured in early December, including a couple of healthy scratches in the postseason. Perhaps the team envisions a good matchup for him against the New England linebackers. The final inactive is QB Jalen Milroe, who serves as the emergency quarterback, as is typical for him.

On the New England Patriots side, they also deactivated the anticipated slew of reserves, including CB Kobee Minor, OLB Braydn Swinson, T Marcus Bryant, G Caeden Wallace, TE C.J. Dippre, WR Efton Chism III, and QB Tommy DeVito, who will serve as the emergency third quarterback. All reserves who play a minimal role on the team.

The main takeaway from New England’s side is that both ED Harold Landry III and LB Robert Spillane are active, which was expected, but still noteworthy after they missed significant practice time the last two weeks. Deactivating Swinson might be a tell that they’re comfortable with Landry’s health, but I wouldn’t try too hard to read into any of this.

There’s nothing left to do except play the game now, and it looks like both teams are bringing a vast majority of their arsenal to bear today.

New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) celebrates. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

