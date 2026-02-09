Seahawks' Price Tag Rising After Super Bowl LX Victory

Before Super Bowl LX, ESPN reported that the Seattle Seahawks would go up for sale after the game was completed. Now the Seahawks are bringing their second Lombardi Trophy back to Seattle following a 29-13 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Seahawks chairman Jody Allen, the late Paul G Allen's sister, who has been managing the team since he died in 2018, denied that the team was up for sale. But that didn't exactly deny the report that it would be going up for sale after the season was over.

"We've already said that will change at some point per Paul's wishes, but I have no news to share," a spokesperson for Allen's estate told ESPN in a statement. "Our focus right now is winning the Super Bowl and completing the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers in the coming months."

ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Brady Henderson reported the team could be valued between $7 and $8 billion. But ESPN insider Adam Schefter updated that valuation on Monday, saying the figure could be significantly higher than that.

“I had someone in NFL ownership tell me that they think the Seahawks can get 10 billion dollars,” Schefter said on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday.

Feb 9, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald poses with the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LX winning head coach and most valuable player press conference at Moscone Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There are plenty of potential suitors to purchase the team, but nobody has emerged as an immediate frontrunner. Details on that could emerge over the next few months as the 2025 season gets further in the rearview mirror.

The exact timeline is also unclear. Realistically, it could take years for the team to actually change ownership, and the team is certainly only going to be sold to someone who would keep the team in Seattle.

In June 2025, the Los Angeles Lakers were sold for a U.S. record $10 billion. According to Schefter, the Seahawks' sale could tie that, and it would be significantly higher than the 2023 sale of the Washington Commanders ($6.05 billion).

Now that the Seahawks have won their second Super Bowl, the team will be more coveted than ever. But someone still has to be willing to step up, and the hope would be that it doesn't have a ripple effect through the building.

Head coach Mike Macdonald has expressed support for Jody Allen and the support she provided to the team on its way to a title. At some point, there will be a big adjustment for Macdonald and the rest of the organization when new ownership steps in.

