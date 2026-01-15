Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu embracing rivalry with 49ers

It’s starting to feel like the rivalry between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers is growing. This season, there have been more emotions coming from the two regular-season games this season than in the past few years combined. It appears the rivalry is heating up between stars.

49ers linebacker Fred Warner celebrated Sunday’s 23-19 road win over the Philadelphia Eagles with an Instagram post. Seahawks pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu commented on Warner’s post, “The road ends here, brother.”

Nwosu later clarified that Warner is a good friend and that they’ve known each other since high school. This means there is some friendly rivalry between the two players out of respect, but still marked by their team’s rivalry.

That doesn’t mean that Nwosu feels the same about the rest of the 49ers. Nwosu was on Seattle Sports’ The Huddle on Tuesday to discuss what the rivalry between the Seahawks and the 49ers meant to him. Nwosu didn’t hold back his comments on the rest of the team and the franchise altogether.

“I don’t like the 49ers, I’m straight up with it. I don’t like them. None of us like them. We shouldn’t like them so, like I said, we’re just ready for this opportunity. Everybody’s mindset is on the right path. Practice has been good all week. Everybody’s been attentive to detail in the meetings. So we are ready to go out there and show it.”

Nwosu’s dispassion for the 49ers is a sigh of relief for fans who want the Seahawks to play with extra passion and pettiness against their rivals. Teams can play better when playing against a rival.

There is a possibility that the Seahawks personally enjoyed dominating the 49ers’ offense in the 13-3 Week 18 road. The Seahawks held the 49ers’ offense to only nine first downs and 173 total yards accumulated, including only 53 yards from the running game. San Francisco only made an appearance in the red zone once and only got a field goal out of it.

During the week leading up to the game, 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was talking about shadowing Seahawks star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njiga. Instead, JSN had another big game by catching six receptions for 84 yards.

After the game, JSN said he heard about the comments Lenoir made and wanted to make a comeback with his performance on the field. JSN did say he wanted to impress fans like Lenoir and give them a show.

That is the pettiness and comebacks that the Seahawks love, by proving it on the field. The Seahawks can break the split series this season by defeating the 49ers at home in the Divisional Round on Saturday night.

