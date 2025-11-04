NFL insider watching Seattle Seahawks for potential 'holy crap' trade at deadline
The Seattle Seahawks are finally ready to compete for a Super Bowl again. If that wasn't obvious already, Sunday night's dominant win over the Washington Commanders definitively proved that this team is a serious championship contender.
As such, the Seahawks should be aggressive going into today's NFL trade deadline, which is coming up five hours from now - and all the buzz suggests that's exactly what they're doing.
The latest reporting comes from Bleacher Report insider Jordan Schultz, who says he's eyeing the Seahawks and the Denver Broncos as two teams who could make a "holy crap" type of deal.
So, who could they be targeting?
While they could certainly use an upgrade at right guard over Anthony Bradford to plug their biggest remaining roster hole, they can probably move the needle towards a Lombardi trophy more if they double down on one of their greatest roster strengths.
Our best guess is that means Seattle is looking to add another superstar to the front-seven of their defense, likely an elite edge rusher like Trey Hendrickson from the Cincinnati Bengals - or even better - Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders.
For one thing, we know there's interest on the Seahawks' part in Crosby, who they attempted to trade for this past offseason. Crosby is a four-time Pro Bowler with 64.5 sacks and 154 quarterback hits in 103 career games. Adding a piece like Crosby to the mix would supercharge an already powerful pass rush and likely make Seattle's defense the best in the NFL.
For another, the fact that they seem to be dangling fourth-year outside linebacker Boye Mafe as trade-bait indicates that they're likely looking to upgrade this spot. Mafe has zero sacks on the season and will become a free agent in March - but has enough potential to sweeten any deal.
The Seahawks would have to add some serious draft capital in the deal if they are going to land Crosby or Hendrickson. Our best guess is it will take Mafe, plus a Day 2 pick and a Day 3 pick at a bare minimum to get any such deal done.
