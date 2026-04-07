Seahawks Draft Prospect Will 'Rip Your Head Off'

The Seattle Seahawks will be looking at offensive line prospects in the 2026 NFL draft.

The team could be looking for a right guard prospect for the future, as Anthony Bradford is about to embark on the final year of his rookie contract. Seattle sports radio host Brock Huard believes the Seahawks would benefit from adding Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge.

"“If you took him at 32, it’d be a bit of a reach,” Huard said h/t Seattle Sports' Cameron Van Til. “He is closer to that 50 range. But that 25 to 75 is where about every one of my (draft profile) guys are going to be. And this one’s a little on the lower, because he is a guard and there are some other guys.

“But what do I love about him? … He’s unapologetically a guard. If you’re at the line of scrimmage, you know what I want? Really nasty (and) rugged. And this is the toughest dude in the draft. Multiple people told me that. Give me the nastiest, meanest, fire-breathing, rip your head off, unapologetic about it. That’s Keylan Rutledge.”

Meet Keylan Rutledge, Potential Seahawks Prospect

Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rutledge has been a consistent starter for Georgia Tech for the past two seasons and was named third-team All-American in 2025. According to Pro Football Focus, Rutledge was one of the best interior offensive linemen in college football in 2025, ranking 21st in run blocking and 22nd overall among guards.

On top of that, Rutledge was ranked as an elite athlete in the next gen stats draft model. On a scale of from 50 to 100, Rutledge clocked in at 93, making him an elite athlete, especially amongst all of the other guard prospects.

After watching tape on Rutledge, it's clear that his physicality will translate in the NFL and that would be a huge help for the Seahawks offensive line, which ranks in the middle of the pack in the league. He did not allow a single sack in 2025, which is always a positive stat.

The Seahawks might wait until later in the draft to address their offensive line depth, with more pressing needs at running back and cornerback.

However, the Seahawks have always been about bringing talent into the building regardless of position, and Rutledge would certainly help the Seahawks' offensive line get better. If the Seahawks end up trading back into the second round from the number 32 overall pick, it might make sense to use a second-round selection on Rutledge and the other on either a running back or cornerback.

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