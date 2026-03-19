Seahawks Are Far From Done in Free Agency

The Seattle Seahawks are doing everything they can to replicate last year's Super Bowl roster.

The Seattle Seahawks are doing everything they can to replicate last year's Super Bowl roster. The Seahawks have a great chance to bring back a vast majority of a champion that should have a great chance to remain among the top contenders in the league. ESPN insider Brady Henderson explains what the Seahawks still have to do in free agency this summer.

"The Super Bowl champions weren't going to make short-sighted decisions in an effort to keep their roster intact. They're still playing the long game, which meant allowing impact players to leave when the contract price got too high. But it does leave a few holes that GM John Schneider & Co. will have to fill. They still have around $40 million in cap space but only four draft picks," Henderson wrote.

Seahawks Have Money to Spend

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have 72 players currently on the roster. That means they need to add about 18 more from free agency and the draft. It won't be easy, considering they only have four draft picks, but that leaves room for opportunities for undrafted free agents.

Undrafted free agents aren't going to make a ton of money, so that leaves some spending power for general manager John Schneider.

The Seahawks are going to need some wiggle room for contracts for wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Smith-Njigba and Witherspoon were first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and they have been brilliant in their first three seasons in the league. Both of them are due for major contract extensions, and each should challenge the top players in the league at their position when it comes to being the highest-paid player.

The Seahawks' message throughout the offseason has been to take care of their own players. Now that all of the free agents have been taken care of, it's time to start looking further into the other players on the roster that deserve contract extensions.

If the Seahawks can continue to agree to terms with their Super Bowl core, they will absolutely smash the offseason and remain very comfortable in their championship contender window for many years to come.

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