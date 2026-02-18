Seahawks Give Update in Selling Franchise

The current owners of the Seattle Seahawks are getting ready to sell the franchise, according to a statement from the Estate of Paul G. Allen.

"The Estate of Paul G. Allen today announced it has commenced a formal sale process for the Seattle Seahawks NFL franchise, consistent with Allen's directive to eventually sell his sports holdings and direct all Estate proceeds to philanthrophy," the statement read.

"The Estate has selected investment bank Allen & Company and law firm Latham & Watkins to lead the sale process, which is estimated to continue through the 2026 off-season. NFL owners must then ratify a final purchase agreement."

The #Seahawks have begun the process of selling the franchise. pic.twitter.com/U77UAypZya — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 18, 2026

Seahawks Beginning Sale Process

It remains to be seen who will step forward to become the new owners of the franchise, but the Seahawks are expected to set a new record for a sale. The franchise's recent Super Bowl win and total evaluation of NFL franchises as a whole will result in one of the biggest sales in sports history.

A sale of the Seahawks has been in the works for a few years after Paul G. Allen's death back in 2018. Allen purchased the Seahawks back in 1997 for $194 million, but there is expected to be a significant profit boost with this sale. The last time an NFL franchise was sold was back in 2023, when Josh Harris purchased the Washington Commanders for $6.05 billion.

The Estate of Paul G. Allen should make north of $6 billion on the sale and set a new NFL record for valuation.

Several billionaires should be intrigued at the idea of purchasing the Seahawks given their recent Super Bowl win and it could start a bidding war between a couple interested buyers.

This is undoubtedly the biggest development for the Seahawks in the offseason. While it doesn't affect the players very much, the franchise will be forever changed after this sale. The hope is that someone passionate about the Seahawks, football and the pacific northwest will carry the legacy Paul and Jody Allen have continued, keeping Seattle as one of the great NFL cities in the league.

A sale is expected to be finalized at some point during the offseason.

Seattle Seahawks owner Jody Allen holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

More Seahawks On SI Stories

Star Seahawks Safety Significantly Underrated Among Free Agents

Why Seahawks Might Need Franchise Tag For Kenneth Walker III

Brian Fleury Has Unique Path to Seahawks OC Job

3 Seahawks Winners After New OC Hire