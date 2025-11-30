Seattle Seahawks reveal official Kenneth Walker decision before Vikings game

After a brief scare earlier this week, Seattle Seahawks' running back Kenneth Walker is ready to play and newly signed Cam Akers won't be needed. Yet.

The Seahawks and Vikings have revealed their inactive players for Sunday's Week 13 game at Lumen Field and Walker is not on it, meaning he'll be ready to play. Akers, who was signed this week, is inactive as he provides Seattle insurance down the stretch of the season. Seahawks' No. 3 running back George Holani was placed on injured reserve this week with a hamstring injury.

Seahawks' stars Ty Okada, Grey Zabel and Leonard Williams all appeared on this week's injury report, but are good to go for Sunday.

The Seahawks' defense will get a boost not only from Okada being in uniform, but also the returns of linebackers Ernest Jones IV and Tyrice Knight, who both missed last week's game due to injury. Also active is safety Quandre Diggs, a former three-time Pro-Bowler for the Seahawks, who signed to the practice squad this week.

Walker (glute) missed practice earlier this week but was off the injury report the last couple of days, paving the way for him to play and get plenty of carries in Wee 13.

As expected, the Vikings will be without starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, clearing the way for undrafted rookie free agent Max Brosner to make his first NFL start.

The 8-3 Seahawks are 13-point favorites over the 4-7 Vikings.

Today’s @Seahawks inactives; Jalen Milroe will serve as the emergency 3rd quarterback. pic.twitter.com/IMG9c8yT3s — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 30, 2025

Seahawks Week 13 inactives

- WR Jake Bobo

- CB Shaq Griffin

- QB Jalen Milroe (QB3)

- RB Cam Akers

- LB Jared Ivey

- LB Connor O'Toole

-OL Mason Richman

Sunday’s #Vikings inactives



QB J.J. McCarthy

WR Adam Thielen

S Theo Jackson

T Christian Darrisaw

G Donovan Jackson

TE Ben Yurosek

DL Elijah Williams — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 30, 2025

Vikings Week 13 inactives

-QB J.J. McCarthy

-OL Donovan Jackson

-WR Adam Thielen

-S Theo Jackson

-OL Christian Darrisaw

-TE Ben Yurosek

-DL Elijah Williams

