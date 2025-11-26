Vikings injury news points to undrafted rookie QB starting in Week 13 vs. Seahawks

The 12s want another win against an NFC opponent to maintain Wild-Card positioning. Sam Darnold wants revenge on the team that gave up on him and instead chose J.J. McCarthy to be their quarterback.

Yep, when the Seattle Seahawks host the Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field it's going to feature a fantastic showdown:

Sam Darnold vs. ... Max Brosmer? womp WOMP indeed.

With McCarthy under heavy criticism but, more importantly, still in concussion protocol, and veteran backup Carson Wentz on injured reserve, the Vikings are likely going to be forced to start an undrafted rookie free agent against Mike Macdonald's defense.

The Vikings, in fact, are now openly preparing for Brosmer to start Sunday.

Head Coach Kevin O'Connell has a ton of confidence in Max Brosmer if he needed to start in place of J.J. McCarthy on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/RwYOYfKceY — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 24, 2025

"I have a ton of confidence in Max," Vikings' head coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday afternoon. "All he's done since he's been here is show up every single day and respond and answer the bell."

All Darnold did in Minnesota last year was throw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns in leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record. For that, he was not offered a contract because the team felt confident in their 2024 first-round draft pick, McCarthy.

But the cocky Michigan product is already rubbing fans and teammates the wrong way, playing with a linebacker's intensity but without a quarterback's accuracy. In last week's loss at the Packers he threw for only 87 yards while throwing two picks and absorbing five sacks.

The Vikings are 4-7, receiver Justin Jefferson is unhappy and fans are undoubtedly wishing Darnold had never left. But he did, signing with the Seahawks. Now, with injuries to both McCarthy and Wentz, they are left to start the unknown Brosmer.

He wasn't drafted after playing for the University of Minnesota in 2024, and this season is only 5 of 8 for 42 yards in three appearances. He'll be making his first NFL start, ironically, against the quarterbacks the Vikings wished they had back.

