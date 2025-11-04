Seattle Seahawks updated 2026 NFL draft picks after Rashid Shaheed trade
Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider might be especially busy on draft night in 2026.
Following the trade for former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, the Seahawks have just four draft picks remaining for next year's draft.
Seattle sent a fourth- and a fifth-round pick to New Orleans in exchange for Shaheed, and it didn't acquire any additional picks in other moves before the Tuesday deadline. The Seahawks were already limited to just six total picks, and it's now much more likely Schneider will make some draft-day trades.
Seahawks' remaining 2026 draft picks
Round 1, Pick 26
Round 2, Pick 25 (No. 57 overall)
Round 3, Pick 27 (No. 91 overall)
From Cleveland: Round 6, Pick 7 (No. 186 overall)
The good news is that the Seahawks still possess all of their picks in the first three rounds, meaning they have room to either turn those selections into more or acquire top-end talent in the draft. That gives them more wiggle room than if they only have late-round selections.
For now, however, it looks like 2026 could be the opposite of 2025. Seattle had a rookie class of 11 this season, its largest since 2019.
The lack of moves at the deadline was somewhat surprising, as the Seahawks were long-rumored to be receiving calls about cornerback Riq Woolen and edge rusher Boye Mafe. Neither of those players ended up being moved, even though they could have recuperated some picks for Seattle.
Seattle clearly didn't get a good enough offer for either of them or both in a single package, and thus they will remain the lowest priorities for the team to ink to an extension. Both will be free agents after the 2025 season if not re-signed by the Seahawks.
With a release from the 53-man roster pending, the Seahawks now have to stick with the players and picks they've got.
