What Seahawks' Jason Myers Said After Breaking Super Bowl Record

The Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl LX champions after beating the New England Patriots 29-13 in the big game.

In the win, Seahawks kicker Jason Myers knocked down five field goals, setting a new Super Bowl record. Myers spoke after the game about how crucial the team views special teams and why it led to the franchise hoisting another Lombardi Trophy.

"What this organization does is treat special teams as an actual third of what the game is," Myers said via the team's website. "You have Jay Harbaugh leading us in what he does, and the guys buy in and we have guys that take pride in special teams. There's been games all year where we've either flipped games or started the onslaught."

Jason Myers Makes Presence Known in Super Bowl LX Win

Myers knows there is a lot that goes into him clinching the record, but he still had to knock down all of those kicks. Had he missed any of them, it could have leaned the game in the Patriots' favor.

"As a specialist, you can't really force the game. You get limited opportunities. Whenever your number is called you have to go out there and do your best. I honestly go one kick at a time, so whatever happens," Myers said via the team's website.

Myers has been through a lot in his career after going undrafted out of Marist nearly 13 years ago. After moving in and out of the league, he stepped up when it was his time to shine. Now that he has a Super Bowl ring, Myers is going to take some time off and let it sink in before doing his best to try and go out to win another one.

"It still doesn't feel real," Myers said via the team's website. "I think in a couple of weeks when I go home and see my family and friends, maybe it will settle in a little bit more. Watching the brothers that you put so much work in together succeed and make it to this spot in life, it's an amazing feeling."

