Seahawks & Rams both have strong NFL MVP candidates going into Week 11
So far the Seattle Seahawks have lost a couple of close games to really good teams, they've also won a few matchups against playoff contenders and they have obliterated a couple of bad teams.
This week they will face their toughest test yet this season when they visit the Los Angeles Rams, who have given them more trouble than any other opponent in recent years.
Going by the advanced metrics, these might be the two best teams in the entire NFL right now - not just the NFC West.
If you need evidence, just observe the latest league MVP candidate rankings from Brad Gagnon at Bleacher Report. He has Drake Maye on top, followed by Matt Stafford at No. 2.
B/R on Matt Stafford
"The 37-year-old has thrown a league-high 25 touchdown passes—five more than any other quarterback—while leading a Rams team locked in a three-way tie atop the NFC standings. He's got a 124.1 passer rating in the fourth quarter of one-score games a 118.1 rating on passes that have traveled 15-yard plus downfield."
In-between there's Patrick Mahomes at No. 3, Jonathan Taylor at No. 4, last year's MVP Josh Allen at No. 5, then Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold comes in sixth.
B/R on Sam Darnold
"The league's QBR leader (77.6) is averaging a ridiculous 9.9 yards per attempt. That's on track to be the highest single-season mark in the NFL this century. Settle is averaging more than 30 points per game and is tied for the NFC lead at 7-2."
Darnold has managed to raise his level of play from last year's breakout with the Minnesota Vikings and has established himself as one of the game's best quarterbacks with any analyst who's actually worth listening to.
As for Stafford, his case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame should not have been in queston coming into this season, but if there were any doubts they should now be gone. He's performing better than ever at 37 years old.
So far this season Stafford ranks first in touchdown passes, first downs, and yards per game. Meanwhile, Darnold leads the league in QBR and yards per attempt.
The Seahawks have still not beaten the Rams with Stafford in the lineup - changing that on Sunday would represent a big step forward in their journey back to the Super Bowl.
