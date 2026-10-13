Seahawks Rookie Report: Top Three Selected Players Now on IR

The Seattle Seahawks’ 2026 NFL Draft class is looking worse as time progresses. This draft class is facing the unfortunate label that it might be one of the least productive draft classes based on injuries. Their top three drafted players are now on IR and only two rookies are really contributing.

Only two rookies played in the Seahawks’ 32-29 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. There weren’t performances that could be defined as great, but they could be developed. That’s about the only positive from this rookie class lately. As we learned this past week, this 2026 draft class can get worse.

Feeling Good

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Beau Stephens (70) before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​There are only two rookies contributing to the Seahawks this past Sunday and only one of them was actually drafted by Seattle. Rookie guard Beau Stephens continued to split reps with veteran Christian Haynes at right guard while starter Anthony Bradford remains on IR. Stephens played 30 reps (47.6%) of the offensive snaps as the Seahawks clearly have a plan for him in the future, even if he hasn’t developed yet. He has had good moments in the loss to the 49ers, but some ugly plays too.

Undrafted rookie cornerback Avery Smith gets back on the field due to some of the injuries among his fellow rookies. After being a healthy scratch in Weeks 3 and 4, Smith participated in 16 special teams snaps, the most he has played this season. His three total tackles, including one for a solo tackle, were good for him to build, but his holding penalty that negated a good return for Rashid Shaheed will be remembered the most.

​Needs More Time

The Seahawks added a third rookie to their 53-man roster on Oct. 6 with running back Robert Henry Jr. being signed off the Washington Commanders practice squad. He might be as developed or experienced as veterans Emanuel Wilson or George Holani, but surely he can’t be worse.

​There are nine rookies that are on the practice squad as of Tuesday morning. This includes four who were drafted by the Seahawks: cornerback Michael Dansby, defensive tackle Deven Eastern, cornerback Andre Fuller and wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr.

​Guard Evan Beerntsen, edge rusher Aidan Hubbard, running back Dontae McMillan, wide receiver Malick Meiga and defensive tackle Gary Smith III are all undrafted players who could take emergency roster spots if more injuries occur. The Seahawks acquired McMillan after the attempt to sign veteran Joe Mixon fell through.

​Feeling Bad

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) runs with the ball in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks now have their top three picks in the draft on IR. Neal was placed on IR before the 49ers game with a hamstring injury. He managed to get on the field for all four games on special teams and one game for defense. Neal will miss at least the games against the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears.

​Their top-selected rookie running back in Jadarian Price, will be out for at least two more games due to a chest injury. The Seahawks’ run game wasn’t in good shape while he was the number one, but it is certainly a disaster under Wilson and Holani as the main back. It will be a race between Price and veteran Zach Charbonnet to see who saves the offense.

​Out for the Season

​The final rookie on IR is safety Bud Clark, who suffered a broken ankle in the second preseason game. Clark would have found himself playing in all five games, starting in four of the first games, due to Ty Okada’s injury. The Seahawks likely won’t get him back on the field until he is a 25-year-old second-year player.

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