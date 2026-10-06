Seahawks Reverse Course, Won't Sign Joe Mixon After Physical

With Jadarian Price being sent to the IR, the Seattle Seahawks were in the market for running back help. On Monday, it appeared they found that in former Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon.

The former Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans star was set to sign with Seattle, giving them depth behind Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. On Tuesday, the Seahawks reversed course.

According to Adam Schefter, Mixon was given a physical by the team and afterward, they decided not to bring him in. Mixon, who turned 30 years old this summer, had a foot and ankle issue which caused him to miss the entire 2025 season and he was subsequently released by the Texans this year.

"As it turns out, the Seahawks decided not to sign veteran running back Joe Mixon to their practice squad after he underwent a physical for the team, per league source. Mixon will remain a free agent," Schefter wrote.

Mixon spent seven years in Cincinnati and ran for 6,412 yards and 49 touchdowns. He played just one season with the Texans, recording 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns. Mixon earned his second career Pro Bowl nod that year, but was unable to play in 2025.

As Seahawks On SI’s Jeremy Brener said when the move was announced, there was a chance this addition wouldn’t work. While he did give Seattle some much-needed experience in the backfield, there was a reason he was entering Week 5 without a contract. Brener said his knowledge would be beneficial but apparently that wasn’t enough for him to stick with the practice squad.

Seahawks did add help at running back, just not Joe Mixon

Washington Commanders running back Robert Henry Jr. carries the ball to score a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle did add a running back, however, as they picked up Robert Henry Jr. He was signed to the active roster after being poached from the Washington Commanders practice squad.

A rookie out of UTSA, Henry has yet to take a snap in the NFL. He will compete for time behind Emanuel Wilson and George Holani as the Seahawks wait for Price and Zach Charbonnet to return to full health.

As a redshirt senior in 2025, Henry had a breakout season. He racked up 1,045 yards and nine touchdowns. For his career, he had 2,339 rushing yards with 27 touchdowns and was efficient out of the backfield with 58 catches for 428 yards and three touchdowns.

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