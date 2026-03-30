Seahawks Should Look Into Signing AJ Epenesa After Browns Debacle

The start of NFL Free Agency was a fast and desperate time for most teams in the league. For teams like the Seattle Seahawks, the focus is on retaining their own players rather than trying to acquire as much star talent as possible.

The Cleveland Browns were among the active teams during free agency as they signed several players, including edge rusher AJ Epenesa, to a one-year, $5 million deal on March 16th. The Browns were so desperate to sign him, they didn't properly evaluate his physical and are now voiding the deal, keeping Epenesa a free agent. This should open an opportunity for the Seahawks to come in and make the move on the sixth-year veteran.

Epensa Back on the Free Market

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) tackles New York Jets running back Khalil Herbert (31) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Epenesa was a serviceable edge rusher for all six seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills. He played in 91 games while starting in 19 of them, accumulating 135 total tackles, 81 solo tackles, 53 quarterback hits, 24 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, 21 pass breakups, four interceptions, and three forced fumbles. Epenesa rarely missed games for the Bills. He missed one regular-season game due to a concussion. He reportedly had a neck issue going into the Divisional Round game versus the Denver Broncos, but still played. Regardless, the Browns weren't comfortable after his physical and are not finalizing his deal.

At this point in his career, Epenesa isn't a full-time starter, but he could develop good habits and learn from a more veteran and patient defensive coaching staff. This is something the Seahawks absolutely possess. He could also fill in well as a capable backup and provide some consistent pressure at the defensive line. It doesn't help the Browns' case that many questions surround their team philosophy, especially with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz not prepared to coach the Browns.

Why the Seahawks Should Think About Signing Epenesa

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have been waiting patiently to make moves from free agents outside of their team. They've made only four outside free agent signings this offseason, including three in the secondary. General manager John Schneider has been adamant on waiting for the right opportunity to sign players, and now could be a time to address a serious position need at edge rusher.

With Boye Mafe gone, the Seahawks have an open spot for a backup edge rusher to fill. Epenesa could be an eager pass rusher ready to learn and develop from a championship-winning elite defense. At Iowa, he was a consistent monster, but he never got much opportunity to grow at Buffalo. That could change in Seattle, where head coach Mike Macdonald and his defensive coaches have conditioned players to play with urgency and dominance.

From a front office standpoint, the Seahawks should consider signing Epenesa because he might be less expensive than the $5 million that the Browns were previously attempting to pay him. Most of all, the Seahawks might not have to use one of their four picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft on an edge rusher. This would allow the Seahawks to focus on more concerning positions, such as running backs and two interior offensive linemen. Signing Epenesa to back up DeMarcus Lawrence could be a low-risk, high-reward for the Seahawks.

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