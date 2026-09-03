Seahawks Sign Veteran Tackle to Practice Squad as Depth Concerns Grow

The offensive line has been one of the primary concerns for the Seattle Seahawks over the past couple of years, and they surprisingly did very little to address this position during the 2026 offseason.

Seattle didn't add any starting-caliber offensive linemen and the lone draft pick they brought in was Iowa's Beau Stephens, a fifth-round pick who will begin the season on the bench. That means, for the most part, they will be banking on the players already on the roster to stay healthy and take a step forward this year.

That said, they know they need some insurance, especially at tackle, where Abe Lucas has had some injury concerns during his career. Seattle added some depth on Thursday with Adam Schefter announcing that they had come to terms with Bobby Hart, who is signing with their practice squad.

Seahawks signed veteran tackle Bobby Hart to their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2026

Originally a seventh-round pick for the New York Giants out of Florida State in 2015, Hart has played for eight NFL teams. He has 108 career games with 75 starts. Most of those starts came with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was a fixture on their line from 2018-20.

Hart didn't take a snap in 2023 or 2024 before playing in 10 games with eight starts for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025. He signed with Seattle this offseason, but was unable to make the 53-man roster after struggling throughout the preseason, especially in pass protection.

Seattle has dealt with injury concerns at offensive tackle

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with Hart's issues this preseason, the Seahawks felt they needed more depth at the position, and it's understandable why they felt that way. Starting right tackle Abe Lucas has missed 22 games throughout his first four years in the league.

Lucas has had knee problems, dating back to his collegiate career with Washington State. He played in just six games in 2023, which was his second year in the league. He was able to suit up for just seven the following year. Lucas stayed healthy in 2025 and played in all 17 games, which gives the Seahawks hope that he can be counted on.

Across from him at left tackle is Charles Cross, who, like Lucas, has been with Seattle since 2022. Cross has missed a few games, with foot injuries forcing him out for three games in 2023. He has played in at least 14 games in every season, but throughout the past four years, Seattle has needed its backup tackles to step up, and without many experienced options, they decided to give Hart another shot.

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