Seahawks big early favorites in Week 10 while pondering trade before Tuesday deadline
When your quarterback throws more touchdowns (4) than incompletions (3) and you build a 31-7 halftime lead on the road against the team that played in last season's NFC Championship, it's difficult to imagine a better week for the Seattle Seahawks.
But here come the Arizona Cardinals.
Fresh off the dominating Sunday Night Football win over the Washington Commanders, the Seahawks return home to Lumen Field in Week 10 against a spiraling team with quarterback problems and a five-game losing streak at the bottom of the NFC West standings. If Sam Darnold is as sharp as he was against the Commanders - 17 consecutive completions to start the game - the Seahawks can beat anybody in the NFL.
And despite their wonky road/home disparity, oddsmakers expect them to easily take care of the Cards. In early odds posted before Arizona played at the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, the Seahawks are solid 7-point favorites.
When the teams met in Week 4 in Arizona, Seattle built a 17-6 lead before hanging on to win, 23-20. on kicker Jason Myers' 52-yard-field on the final play.
That game was part of the Seahawks' incredible road run which has seen them win 11 consecutive games away from Lumen Field. Despite the 12s and the raucous home-field advantage, both of Seattle's losses - by four points to the San Francisco 49ers and three to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - have come in Seattle.
Seahawks Considering Trade To Get Even Better?
While general manager John Scheider ponders trade options before Tuesday's deadline - cornerback Riq Woolen remains at the center of most of the rumors - the Cardinals try to shake out of a funk. They started 2-0 but have since lost five in a row, all by one score including margins of 1, 3, 1, 4 and 4 points. Kyler Murray wasn't expected to play Monday night because of a foot injury, forcing vetean journeyman Jacoby Brissett into duty.
