Seahawks great Tyler Lockett to join Pete Carroll, Geno Smith on the Raiders
So much for the reunion. Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett asked for his release from the Tennessee Titans last week, and it was granted. It didn't take long for Lockett to find a new home in the NFL.
According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, Lockett will be joining former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and starting quarterback Geno Smith when he signs with the Las Vegas Raiders.
You can see why Lockett wanted out. The Titans were going nowhere fast - and Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts dropped their record to 1-7 on the season, which ties the Jets for the worst mark in the AFC.
If competing for a contender was on Lockett's list, he chose an odd landing spot, though. The Raiders aren't much better off than the Titans and come into Week 9 with a record of 2-5.
The Vegas roster has plenty of problems to go around- and despite what Carroll said when he took the job - it's gong to take more than just one year to turn that ship around. However, we did not anticipate that Geno Smith would perform as poorly as he has so far.
Through seven starts Smith has only thrown seven touchdown passes, to go with a league-leading 10 interceptions. His 77.1 passer rating ranks 31st in the league and his 34.4 QBR ranks 30th.
Adding Lockett to the mix probably isn't going to help much at this late stage of his career. The last time Lockett played anything like hs old self was the 2023 season, when he posted 79 catches, 894 yards and five touchdowns. Last year those numbers dropped to just 49 catches, 600 yards and two touchdowns.
So far this season Lockett has only managed 10 catches on 21 targets, totaling 70 yards - and he has yet to score a touchdown.
Clearly Lockett is coming to the end of his NFL career. When it's over hopefully we will see him sign a one-day deal and retire with the Seahawks. With the possible exception of Bobby Wagner, Lockett has as good a case as any recent Seattle player to earn a spot in the Ring of Honor.
