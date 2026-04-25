Seahawks’ Trade With Steelers Makes Them Lose Out on Starting Guard

The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2026 NFL Draft week expressing the desire to trade back from the first round to get more picks on days two and three. This is because the Seahawks only had four picks in the entire draft.

Despite attempting to trade back, Seattle decided to draft versatile and dynamic players on both sides of the ball in the first and second rounds. Seattle then decided to make a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers by trading back three spots from No. 96 to 99 while also receiving the Steelers’ No. 216 pick.

Seahawks Lose Out on Key Position

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) blocks Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) Nov. 8, 2025 during a Big Ten Football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There weren’t many weaknesses for the Seahawks during the Super Bowl-winning season, but the interior offensive line was easily the weakest position. Right guard Anthony Bradford struggled early and often for the Seahawks. There were times when Bradford’s inability to stay up in a zone block or stay leveraged in pass-protection would stall sustainable scoring drives.

The Seahawks could’ve gotten Iowa tackle/guard Gennings Dunker with the No. 96 pick, but instead traded back three spots to get a sixth-round pick. Dunker was one of the best players remaining at that point in the draft and was one of the best zone blockers on day two. Getting him and transitioning him to right guard could’ve provided some stability to the rushing offense with new first-string running back Jadarian Price.

The Seahawks won’t get the chance to improve their offensive line again until pick No. 188 in the sixth round. This is, however, the Seahawks decide to trade up for a fourth-or fifth-round pick. Seattle traded its fourth-and fifth-round picks during the NFL Trade Deadline for wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints.

Seahawks Make it Up With Another Key Position Need

Memphis' Marcello Bussey (6) has the ball pulled out of his hands by Arkansas' Julian Neal (23) during the game between Memphis and Arkansas at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on September 20, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Three picks after trading back, the Seahawks decided to address the need in the secondary for the second time on day two. The Seahawks select Arkansas cornerback Julian Neal with the No. 99 pick to address depth and help with the rotation. Neal won’t start for the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense, but he will be a solid rotational player as a replacement for Riq Woolen. He will also play some dime schemes if he can beat out veterans Noah Igbinoghene and Nehemiah Pritchett.

The Seahawks made the right move selecting a cornerback in the third round as opposed to the first round, as some fans and experts wanted. General manager John Schneider essentially found a young version of Woolen with hopefully fewer problems regarding the hard-headed personal foul penalties. Losing out on a potential starting right guard is tough, but coming back with a rotational cornerback and an extra sixth-round pick might extinguish the flames.

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