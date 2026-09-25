Seahawks vs. Commanders Predictions Week 3: Expert Roundup Could Be Kiss of Death
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Confidence is flying high in the pacific northwest as the Seattle Seahawks are off to a 2-0 start. In Week 3, they're looking for another win as they take on the Washington Commanders.
Washington is entering this game with a record of 0-2 and their confidence isn't trending in the right direction. That's due to the loss of star quarterback Jayden Daniels, who suffered a dislocated elbow during their Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Daniels will avoid going to the IR, but he still won't be on the field this weekend. Instead, it will be Marcus Mariota. For the Seahawks, they could have Sam Darnold back, but even without him under center, they have faith in Drew Lock's chances of moving the ball against a struggling Washington secondary.
They aren't the only ones who don't seem worried about this weekend, with experts throughout various media outlets picking Seattle to win. The only real concern is whether the confidence can be a kiss of death. Before discussing the possibility of a trap game, let's check out the predictions for Week 3 from some of the top media outlets.
MMQB
- Albert Breer: Seahawks
- Eva Geitheim: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Mike Kadlick: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Seahawks
- Mike Clay: Seahawks
- Jeremy Fowler: Seahawks
- Dan Graziano: Seahawks
- Kalyn Kahler: Seahawks
- Pamela Maldonado: Seahawks
- Eric Moody: Seahawks
- Jason Reid: Seahawks
- Ben Solak: Seahawks
- Lindsey Thiry: Seahawks
- Seth Wickersham: Seahawks
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Seahawks
- Jared Dubin: Seahawks
- Ryan Wilson: Seahawks
- John Breech: Seahawks
- Tyler Sullivan: Seahawks
- Dave Richard: Seahawks
- Jamey Eisenberg: Seahawks
NFL.com
- Jeremy Bergman: Seahawks
- Brooke Cersosimo: Seahawks
- Gennaro Filice: Seahawks
- Bobby Kownack: Seahawks
- Dan Parr: Seahawks
Final expert tally and my prediction
That means out of 31 experts, the Seahawks have been selected 31 times. We have all seen the memes when a panel of experts selects one team, only to be made fun of when they're proven wrong.
- Seahawks: 31
- Commanders: 0
That's why the concern about a trap game is a legit fear. Teams fall into this all the time, but the good news for Seattle is that they're too well coached to fall into that in Week 3. More concerning will be the travel across country, especially since this is a 10:00 a.m. PT start. That could lead to a slow start, but we have all seen Jaxon Smith-Njigba put it in a different gear in the second half.
That winds up being the case here as a second-half surge allows Seattle to leave Washington with a two-touchdown victory.
Final score: Seahawks 27, Commanders 13
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.