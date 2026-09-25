Seahawks vs. Commanders Predictions Week 3: Expert Roundup Could Be Kiss of Death

Confidence is flying high in the pacific northwest as the Seattle Seahawks are off to a 2-0 start. In Week 3, they're looking for another win as they take on the Washington Commanders.

Washington is entering this game with a record of 0-2 and their confidence isn't trending in the right direction. That's due to the loss of star quarterback Jayden Daniels, who suffered a dislocated elbow during their Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Daniels will avoid going to the IR, but he still won't be on the field this weekend. Instead, it will be Marcus Mariota. For the Seahawks, they could have Sam Darnold back, but even without him under center, they have faith in Drew Lock's chances of moving the ball against a struggling Washington secondary.

They aren't the only ones who don't seem worried about this weekend, with experts throughout various media outlets picking Seattle to win. The only real concern is whether the confidence can be a kiss of death. Before discussing the possibility of a trap game, let's check out the predictions for Week 3 from some of the top media outlets.

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Albert Breer: Seahawks

Eva Geitheim: Seahawks

Mitch Goldich: Seahawks

Mike Kadlick: Seahawks

Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks

Conor Orr: Seahawks

John Pluym: Seahawks

Matt Verderame: Seahawks

Matt Bowen: Seahawks

Mike Clay: Seahawks

Jeremy Fowler: Seahawks

Dan Graziano: Seahawks

Kalyn Kahler: Seahawks

Pamela Maldonado: Seahawks

Eric Moody: Seahawks

Jason Reid: Seahawks

Ben Solak: Seahawks

Lindsey Thiry: Seahawks

Seth Wickersham: Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks DT Leonard Williams celebrats after a stop during the first quarter against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Prisco: Seahawks

Jared Dubin: Seahawks

Ryan Wilson: Seahawks

John Breech: Seahawks

Tyler Sullivan: Seahawks

Dave Richard: Seahawks

Jamey Eisenberg: Seahawks

Jeremy Bergman: Seahawks

Brooke Cersosimo: Seahawks

Gennaro Filice: Seahawks

Bobby Kownack: Seahawks

Dan Parr: Seahawks

Final expert tally and my prediction

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock looks to throw in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That means out of 31 experts, the Seahawks have been selected 31 times. We have all seen the memes when a panel of experts selects one team, only to be made fun of when they're proven wrong.

Seahawks: 31

Commanders: 0

That's why the concern about a trap game is a legit fear. Teams fall into this all the time, but the good news for Seattle is that they're too well coached to fall into that in Week 3. More concerning will be the travel across country, especially since this is a 10:00 a.m. PT start. That could lead to a slow start, but we have all seen Jaxon Smith-Njigba put it in a different gear in the second half.

That winds up being the case here as a second-half surge allows Seattle to leave Washington with a two-touchdown victory.

Final score: Seahawks 27, Commanders 13