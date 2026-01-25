Spot in Super Bowl LX on the Line, 5 Things to Know About Seahawks vs. Rams

For the second straight week, the Seattle Seahawks will face a team for a third time this season. In 2025, Mike Macdonald’s club lost their first meeting of the season with the rival San Francisco 49ers. They responded with a 13-3 win in Week 18 that gave the team the NFC West title and the top seed in the conference. Last Saturday, they rolled Kyle Shanahan’s club, 41-6, in the divisional playoffs.

Back in Week 11, the ‘Hawks fell short at SoFi Stadium vs. the Los Angeles Rams, 21-19. Five weeks later on a Thursday night at Lumen Field, Sam Darnold and company rallied from a 30-14 deficit for a thrilling 38-37 overtime victory. Now Macdonald’s club looks to make it two straight over Matthew Stafford and company and put the franchise in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2014.

Seahawks vs. Rams History

Despite that one-point win over the Rams in Week 16, the Seahawks are still just 7-12 in their last 19 meetings with Sean McVay’s Rams (including playoffs) dating back to 2017. And even with the Rams coming up short in that Thursday night battle, McVay and company are 7-3 in their last 10 appearances in Seattle (including playoffs) dating back to ’17.

Seahawks Postseason History

This is actually the third time the Seahawks and Rams will battle in the postseason, and it’s also the third time the ‘Hawks will host the matchup. Homefield advantage has not done Seattle any good here as the Rams have prevailed in both meetings. There was a 27-20 victory in 2004 by the then-St. Louis Rams, and more recently a 30-20 win by McVay’s club in 2020. Both contests were in the wild card round.

This is actually the Seahawks’ fifth appearance in a conference title game. You will recall that their first opportunity to reach the Super Bowl came in 1983, which proved to be a loss in the AFC title game to the then-Los Angeles Raiders. Meanwhile, the ‘Hawks are 3-0 in NFC championship tilts, defeating the Panthers in 2005, the 49ers in 2013, and the Packers in overtime in 2014—all three games at Seattle.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Rams’ Run Defense Has Been a Liability

Including the playoff wins at Carolina and at Chicago, Rams’ DC Chris Shula’s unit has allowed 125.5 yards per game rushing in its last 10 outings. After giving up fewer than 100 yards rushing in six of their first nine games, the Rams have been gashed for 160-plus yards on the ground in four of their last 10 outings.

Can Seattle’s defense get their hands on Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford? In three meetings vs. the Rams under Macdonald dating back to last season, he’s thrown for a combined 885 yards and seven TDs with one interception. However, Macdonald’s defensive unit has failed to sack the 17-year signal-caller.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) trails on the play during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Keep an Eye on Seahawks’ RB Kenneth Walker III

McVay’s Rams led the NFL in scoring this season with 518 points, and it’s the second time under their current head coach that his team totaled the most points in the league. McVay and company achieved that feat in his first season at the controls in 2017 (478 points), and the results were an NFC West title.

Seattle’s running game has averaged 144.0 yards per game in its last 10 overall outings. But offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak won’t have running back Zach Carbonnet. That puts a bigger onus on four-year pro Kenneth Walker, who has run for 671 yards and five scores on 134 carries in the club’s last 10 games.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks get bad injury news ahead of NFC Championship

Sam Darnold one of NFL’s biggest winners from divisional round

What separates the Seahawks from Rams, Broncos & Patriots