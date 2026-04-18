Three Players To Hope For in The Sixth Round for the Seattle Seahawks

If you’ve been following this draft over the last several months, you’ve probably become intimately familiar with the belief that this is a poor class compared to recent ones. I believe that assessment is fair, and am not going to try to sell anyone on it being underestimated. It’s not a great group, even close to the top.

So once you get down into the middle and later portions of the draft, it’s even more difficult to locate the right players. There aren’t many to go around. So when the Seahawks have their sixth round pick, at 188th overall, come up, it’s going to be hard to find a gem. But there’s a difference between hard and impossible. Let’s find a few guys who I believe in.

If the Seahawks have the chance to keep Tacario Davis in state this late, I think they should go for it. Given his atypical player profile, he could fall pretty sharply, especially coming off a 2025 season where he couldn’t stay healthy. He’s big, long, strong, fast, and has a good feel for zone defense. He brings things that very few other players do in terms of size.

He’s just not a very smooth mover, everything being segmented and choppy. I wouldn’t expect to see him be effective in man coverage, and he’s not yet there as a run supporting corner yet. However, the potential for him to be a good tackler is there with his length and strength, so I’m willing to bet on it, and in the zone-heavy Macdonald scheme this can work.

Avert your eyes when you check his arm length, as Curry’s just barely over 30 inches there. That is a problem, but Curry had a very productive 2025 as part of an elite Ohio State defense, so he can’t be ignored. He’s proven capable of playing standup edge, is strong enough to hold the edge against the run, and has that first step quickness + bend combo you want.

Could all of this be made moot by the fact that his chest is going to get pounded repeatedly by every offensive lineman he faces? Perhaps. Does he need to develop hand refinement and an actual pass rush bag? Absolutely. But if you come away with someone like Curry in the sixth round of this class, you can rest easy that you did things the right way.

When you want Mark Wahlberg but can’t afford him, you get Donnie Wahlberg instead and hope it’s good enough. In much the same way, when you want Ken Walker but can’t afford him, you get Demond Claiborne and hope it’s good enough. Claiborne brings many of the same positives that Walker does in terms of speed, agility, and elusiveness, just perhaps not as much.

Now, he’s got the same negatives. He’s even smaller than Walker, he dances and doesn’t get yards that are there because he’s chasing the big play, he’s not much use on third down. And unlike Walker, ball security is an issue. But I’d much rather roll with Claiborne in the sixth than Jadarian Price in the first, so the value is great if he finds his way down there.

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