Seahawks Confidence Meter: Was the Mini-Bye Taken Seriously?

Every great team has some struggles during a portion of a season. The Seattle Seahawks (3-3) are currently in a serious struggle after losing three of their last four games, including the 17-14 road loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. The reigning Super Bowl champions wouldn’t make the playoffs if the season ended before Sunday.

The Seahawks have to face the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City has the momentum and a better run game led by former Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III. The Seahawks might have the home field advantage and the recent Super Bowl success, but that won’t matter on Sunday. There is one thing that should help the Seahawks, however.

​The Mini-Bye Should’ve Helped Seattle

Aug 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks are a mess right now due to their lack of efficiency in the run game and the turnovers that have cost them three victories. The coaching staff has been unable to fix the team between games, especially the four-day gap after the San Francisco 49ers and before the Broncos.

​Seattle, however, has no excuse now as they have the Week 7 preparation and the three extra days following the loss to Denver. They need to show how much better the Seahawks have become and how more efficient on offense through the mini-bye. The Seahawks had more time to figure out and change some of the foundations of their offense. They had more time to prepare for the Chiefs than they did with the Seahawks.

​How the Seahawks Can Survive their Tough Skid

Oct 15, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to throw in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks are somehow favorites versus the Chiefs despite having no momentum, no signs of a run game with veteran Zach Charbonnet still out and losing three of the last four games. Quarterback Sam Darnold has been at the center of the Seahawks’ losses by throwing seven interceptions in the four games played.

​The Seahawks have talked about how the team needs to improve from their mistakes, but they’ve been promising since the horrible loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 3. At some point, words are meaningless and if the offensive coaching staff continues to play the less-explosive and less-efficient players at running back, the offensive line continues to get bullied in bursts and Darnold turns the ball over in key moments, then it shows the team isn’t taking their season seriously.

​Head coach Mike Macdonald has to lead the team to urgency or otherwise, the Seahawks could be 3-4 after Week 7. There is a great chance the Seahawks could fall to 3-5 after Week 8’s Monday Night Football matchup at the Chicago Bears (5-2). It will take a team effort to prove the Seahawks can get back into the playoff conversation, or no trade for running back Jonathan Taylor or guard Quenton Nelson will save them.

Confidence Meter: 3

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