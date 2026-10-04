Who is Out for Seahawks vs. Chargers? Full Inactive List

The Seattle Seahawks are warming up for their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lumen Field.

The team has been dealing with injuries this week, most notably rookie running back Jadarian Price, who was placed on injured reserve with a chest injury. Price is no longer on the 53-man roster, so he is not part of the team's inactive list for today's game. Here's a look at who won't play for the Seahawks.

Jalen Milroe

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Milroe is the third-string emergency quarterback behind Sam Darnold and Drew Lock.

Avery Smith

Avery Smith played for the Chargers in the preseason after he signed with them following the draft out of Toledo, but he won't face off against his former team in Week 4.

Ty Okada

Okada has been dealing with a hamstring injury throughout the season, but he returned to practice this week. The hope was for him to play against the Chargers, but the team is playing it safe and giving him one more week.

Chazz Surratt

Surratt is a healthy scratch for the first time this season. He has played mostly on special teams in his second full season with the Seahawks. He recovered a fumble for 37 yards in the team's Week 2 contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

Montorie Foster Jr.

Foster is inactive for the fourth straight week as the final receiver on the 53-man roster. There isn't much of a need for him on game days, so the team is keeping him inactive, but he could make an impact later in the year.

Nick Kallerup

Kallerup played in the last two games for the Seahawks, but he is inactive for Week 4. He was inactive during the team's season opener against the New England Patriots, and he finds himself on the inactive list once again.

Brandon Pili

Pili suffered a concussion in Week 2 against the Cardinals and was inactive during Week 3 despite exiting concussion protocol. The team is holding him out once again in hopes that he will make even more of a recovery next week.

Chargers Inactives

Defensive back Derwin James, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (emergency third QB), offensive lineman Alex Harkey, offensive lineman Kayode Awosika, tight end Charlie Kolar, wide receiver Brenen Thompson and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson are out for the Chargers.

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