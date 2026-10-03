How to Watch Seahawks Week 4 Game vs. Chargers

The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to get back in the win column as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks are 2-1 after falling last week to the Washington Commanders while the Chargers are winless. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT on CBS and the Paramount Plus app.

The Seahawks and Chargers have played 52 times throughout the course of history, but they have not played against each other since 2022. The Seahawks won the last meeting 37-23 at SoFi Stadium. The last time the two teams played in Seattle was in 2018, when the Chargers pulled out a 25-17 victory.

Entering Sunday's Week 4 contest, the Seahawks are 7-point favorites at home against the Chargers, while the over/under is set for 42.5 total points.

Sunday's game will be called by play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon and analyst Logan Ryan, while AJ Ross will serve as the sideline reporter. Scott Novak is leading the officiating crew for the Week 4 matchup after his crew officiated the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

How can you tune into Sunday's action? All of the information you need to catch the west coast contest can be seen below.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers TV & Viewing Info

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold passes the ball against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, October 4, 2026

Start Time: 1:25 p.m. PT

Location: Seattle, Wash.

Venue: Lumen Field

TV Info: CBS | Paramount Plus

Betting Odds: Seahawks -7.5 | O/U: 42.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Seahawks -375 | Chargers +295

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

After the Seahawks' Week 4 matchup, they will host the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of the divisional round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Chargers will host the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.

If the Seahawks can win this game, they will find themselves back in the win column and establish themselves as a true contender in the NFC playoff picture. A victory is needed after last week's loss to the Commanders on the road, which marked their first defeat in 12 games, dating back to last season.

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