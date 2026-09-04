Why Offensive Tackle Could Be an Issue for the Seattle Seahawks

It won’t be long until the Seattle Seahawks’ 2026 regular season is underway. The Seahawks feel they possess a competitive roster to run it forward and potentially be better than last year’s Super Bowl-winning team.

Some slight concerns remain after making moves for their 53-man roster as they move forward. If there is one big but quiet concern moving forward, it would be at the offensive tackles and their depth. The Seahawks’ urgency to handle this position suggests it is serious for them to address.

The Seahawks’ Moves Regarding Offensive Tackles

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Bobby Hart (66) enters the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle had some difficult decisions with its roster in terms of which position groups would be more or less players. The Seahawks had 10 offensive linemen in their initial roster, but seven of them were primarily either guards or centers. Only Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas and Josh Jones were the offensive tackles on the initial 53-man roster.

To make matters more difficult, the Seahawks only had second-year former undrafted tackle Logan Brown as the only tackle added to the initial 17-man practice squad. Brown was among the most disappointing offensive linemen during preseason games. He had good moments during training camp, but he struggled significantly during the games.

The Seahawks also waived Amari Kight after taking him off IR with an injury settlement. His career with the Seahawks is likely done, but he was a consistent backup offensive tackle and played on special teams. While he was injured, it is still a tough blow to the unit.

The Seahawks added veteran Bobby Hart back to the practice squad after being part of roster cutdown day. To make room for Hart, the Seahawks released undrafted rookie defensive tackle Uso Seumalo, who was among the stars of HBO’s Hard Knocks. Hart is an established veteran and provides depth, but he also played horribly at certain points during preseason games.

Seahawks Not Done Attempting to Improve Their Roster

Clemson offensive lineman Tristan Leigh (71) blocks in a punting situation with LSU during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have shown they’re still attempting to add more to their roster. Even after the Hart signing, the Seahawks are reaching for younger players for tryouts or practice squad additions.

Seattle hosted former undrafted offensive tackle Tristan Leigh for a workout on Friday. The Seahawks will keep many options open regarding the 17-man practice squad, but they will make every attempt to see if that player is capable of being a contributor.

Leigh is a former three-year starter at Clemson who had some big moments with the Minnesota Vikings. He was among the final roster cuts, was placed on the practice squad and was finally cut. Now, he might impress the Seahawks’ front office and coaching staff enough to earn a spot on either the 53-man roster or the 17-player practice squad to display some confidence in their offensive tackle depth.