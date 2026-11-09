Why the Seahawks Could Trade for Jets' Edge Will McDonald IV

It won't be long until the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline passes with teams making big statements. The Seattle Seahawks (5-4) already made a big move to improve their roster by trading for eight-time guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts to dramatically help the running game. After an early move to help improve the offense, the Seahawks could look to improve the defense.

​There aren’t many reliable defensive options available, but more players are demanding. One player who might be available within the Seahawks’ reach is former first-round pick and edge rusher Will McDonald IV, who might be a risky, but potentially underrated deal.

​Why the Seahawks Might Trade for McDonald

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis (56) and defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McDonald has requested a trade from the Jets after he insisted he isn’t playing much with the Jets. ESPN insider Ian Rapoport said the former first-rounder wants more opportunities. The Seahawks can give him opportunities to see the field, considering they are experiencing some injuries and a need for some explosiveness off the edge.

​McDonald has been seeing less than 50% of the defensive snaps played in six of the nine games played this season. In the nine games played sparingly, he has accumulated 16 total tackles, seven quarterback hits and three sacks. In the last two seasons as a starter, he has accumulated 58 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks and 43.5 quarterback hits.

​The Seahawks would be upgrading a pass rush unit that isn’t getting much of its edge rusher group consistently. Their four sacks are defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, linebacker Ernest Jones IV sent through blitz, an injured defensive tackle Leonard and edge rusher Derick Hall. Veteran edge rushers DeMarcus Lawrence, Dante Fowler Jr. and Uchenna Nwosu (who is also injured) have combined for three sacks.

​How Trading for McDonald Might Affect the Seahawks’ Draft Plans

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks’ biggest draft needs in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft should be edge rushers. Nwosu and Fowler are in the final year of their deals with the Seahawks and Lawrence has stated he is retiring at the end of the season. That only leaves Hall, who was extended before this season.

​If the Seahawks trade for a young, former first-round pick, they get an eager pass rusher who looks to make an impact as much as possible. The Seahawks would likely get McDonald on a cheap trade deal that is likely a day-three pick. That would shift the immediate draft focus to other positions on the team like wide receiver, center/guard or quarterback, if necessary.

​The biggest downside is trading for McDonald’s contract, which includes a $14.48 million team-option hit in 2027 that the Jets already exercised. If the Seahawks trade for McDonald, he would have to be a key focus moving forward. There is a lot of risk with his potential and the salary cap hit in 2027, but trading for a talented player and then using the early picks for other positions has great benefits.

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