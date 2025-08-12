Pete Carroll’s new team urged to swoop in for WR over Seahawks
He’s an eight-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro. In fact, 2024 marked the first time in his nine-year career that wide receiver Tyreek Hill was not named to the Pro Bowl.
Brett Sobleski of Bleacher Report took a look at the latest drama surrounding the big-play performer and speculated about his future with the Miami Dolphins. If the ‘Fins opted to unload Hill, Sobleski pointed to four teams that could be options: The San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, and Las Vegas Raiders.
Of course, the Silver and Black is now under the command of former Seahawks’ head coach Pete Carroll.
As for Sobleski’s terms when it comes to a deal with the Raiders, he suggested that Las Vegas send tight end Michael Mayer, a 2026 fifth-round draft pick and a 2027 seventh-round selection to South Florida for Hill.
Tyreek Hill’s return to the AFC West would be good news for Pete Carroll
“The idea of the Raiders making a splash move by acquiring the fastest wide receiver in the NFL,” explained Sobleski, “harkens back to the days of Al Davis. Some may even say the approach is engrained in the organization's DNA. In this instance, Hill to Sin City makes a lot of sense.”
"Geno Smith is a veteran quarterback in need of a legitimate weapon at wide receiver. The Raiders don't have a reliable option beyond Jakobi Meyers, who isn't an explosive option, either. Hill can immediately enter the lineup as the clear WR1 without every taking a practice snap with the squad…”
“The Raiders aren't a team built to be patient, added Sobleski, “especially if minority owner Tom Brady is as involved in decision-making as it seems. Hill can be a difference-maker for the team because he doesn't need to be its No. 1 threat with tight end Brock Bowers already on the roster. The two can be fantastic complementary pieces, as opposing defenses would be stretched by bracketing both in coverage.”
Could it actually come down to the Seahawks and Raiders battling for the services of Hill? That would make for some great drama. Stay tuned as the soap opera known as the National Football League continues. Of course, as of now, Hill remains with Mike McDaniel’s club.
