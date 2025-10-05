Relentless Ernest Jones IV, 4 other things to know about Buccaneers vs. Seahawks
A season ago, both the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished with a 10-7 record. While the latter went on to capture its fourth straight NFC South title, the Seahawks were on the outside looking in when it came to a postseason berth.
Mike Macdonald’s club and Todd Bowles’s team are off to 3-1 starts. The Seahawks are riding a three-game winning streak after falling in Week 1, while the Bucs are coming off their first loss of 2025. It’s a reunion of sorts between the first overall pick (Baker Mayfield) and third overall pick (Sam Darnold) in the 2018 NFL draft. Both quarterbacks have found some success, albeit it took a few years and several teams along the way for each to find their groove.
While the Buccaneers are once again atop the NFC South, the only team in a division with a winning record, the ‘Hawks are chasing the 4-1 San Francisco 49ers, who knocked off the Los Angeles Rams, 26-23, in overtime on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.
History
Both the Buccaneers and Seahawks are celebrating their 50th seasons in the National Football League. The teams first met during both franchise’s expansion debuts in 1976, and Seattle prevailed in an ugly 13-10 win at Tampa. All told, the Seahawks own a 9-6 overall edge in the series standings, but it’s been the Bucs who have been the better team as of late—prevailing in five of the last seven meetings dating back to 2008. The clubs last squared off three years ago in Munich, and Tampa Bay came away with a 21-16 victory.
What’s in a Number(s)?
Buccaneers: Each of the team’s four games this season have been decided by six or fewer points. And interesting enough, the Buccaneers’ scoring differential is zero—97 points scored and 97 points allowed. The team won its first three games by a total of six points, then lost to the Eagles by six points in Week 4.
Seahawks: Four games into the season, Macdonald’s emerging defense has more interceptions (7) than touchdown passes allowed (6). Those seven picks are tied for the most in the league with the Chicago Bears. A year ago, the Seahawks surrendered 26 scores through the air and totaled 13 interceptions.
Keep an Eye On…
Buccaneers: Rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, a teammate of Seahawks’ wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba at Ohio State, leads the Bucs in receiving yards (282) and TD receptions (4). His 18 catches rank second on the club behind running back Bucky Irving (19). Egbuka also owns a team-high 15.7 yards per reception.
Seahawks: Linebacker Ernest Jones IV has made his presence felt in all four games this season. He’s totaled at least seven tackles in each contest, and has a team-high 33 stops. Jones is also tied with Coby Bryant and Derion Kendrick for the team lead with two interceptions, and is credited with three passes defensed.
