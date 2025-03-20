14-win NFC contender named among best landing spots for Russell Wilson
It’s a daily topic of discussion via football fans and media. There are still a handful of NFL franchises looking to make a decision when it comes to the quarterback position this season. While the vast majority of the 32 teams seem to have their answer behind center, the combination of a few available signal-callers with championship pedigree makes for a lot of speculation.
The short list includes veteran Aaron Rodgers, who’s suited up for the Packers and Jets in 20 NFL seasons, and a pair of performers who have now played for three (Russell Wilson) and five (Joe Flacco) different teams, respectively. All three have started at least one Super Bowl, and each help their team win a Lombardi Trophy.
When it comes to Wilson, who spent 2024 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Christian D'Andrea of For The Win speculates that Mike Tomlin’s team, the New York Giants, and the Minnesota Vikings are the best fit for the 10-time Pro Bowler.
“Wilson’s scrambling is no longer the factor it once was and he may be an average quarterback over the course of a full season. But he's still got some throwback moves, and the moon balls that lead to big gains—either via completion or pass interference—are still a vital part of his game.”
That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement, but it is certainly fair. Perhaps the most intriguing team on D’Andrea’s short list is a team that won 14 games in 2024 and still finished in second place. The Vikings got a career year from one-time first-round pick Sam Darnold, but he signed a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seahawks. Some linked Wilson to a reunion with Pete Carroll, once the latter was hired by the Raiders. But the club traded for Geno Smith, who plated for Carroll in Seattle.
Having the Vikings on the list is interesting considering the club used a first-round pick in 2024 on J.J. McCarthy. He did miss his rookie campaign but by all indications is ready to go. The team also has Brett Rypien, who last saw action with the Rams in 2023.
The waiting game continues for Wilson, and a few other big-name quarterbacks.
