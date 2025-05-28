How Cooper Kupp got Uchenna Nwosu to give up his jersey number
The Seattle Seahawks kicked off organized team activities (OTAs) with much to figure out on and off the field. Assigning uniform numbers is one of the less important things on the agenda, but it gets complicated when a team brings in as many players as the Seahawks did in 2025.
Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was one of Seattle's biggest additions in free agency, however, his trademark uniform number belonged to linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. While Kupp was able to convince Nwosu to give up the No. 10, the jersey came with a cost.
The veteran linebacker reportedly had Kupp make a donation to his foundation, the "Uchenna Nwosu Foundation" to complete the exchange. ESPN's Ben Solak published a new article which featured the following excerpt about the uniform swap:
Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu gave up his number 10 to wide receiver Cooper Kupp in exchange for a donation to his foundation. Nwosu is now wearing 7, which is a high-value number. A lot of positions might want it in future jersey negotiations. I like where Nwosu's head's at here.- Ben Solak
Nwosu, 28, signed with the Seahawks as a free agent in 2022, recording a career-high 9.5 sacks that season while starting all 17 games. However, the former second-round pick has appeared in just 12 games over the last two seasons combined due to injuries.
Kupp, 31, was released by the Rams during the offseason. The former third-round pick recorded 634 career catches for 7,776 receiving yards and 57 touchdowns over eight seasons in Los Angeles. Kupp will look to help replace Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf.
All eyes will be on Seattle's offense as the team transitions from the Geno Smith era to the Sam Darnold era.
