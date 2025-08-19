All Seahawks

Seahawks get encouraging injury update on starting RB Kenneth Walker III

After missing most of training camp and both preseason games with a sore foot, the Seattle Seahawks expect running back Kenneth Walker III to practice and play this week in Green Bay.

Richie Whitt

Dec 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

After last Friday's preseason win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks' head coach Mike Macdonald sounded ominous. Just a few days later, he's optimistic.

Not about his team's performance, but instead the availability of lead running back Kenneth Walker III.

MORE: Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald provides alarming 1-word injury update on Kenneth Walker

Asked Friday night if Walker was still dealing with a sore foot, Macdonald glumly answered "Yes." But he was back at practice Sunday and now Macdonald sounds like a man who has hopes Walker will be in uniform not only for the Week 1 opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept 7, but also Thursday's joint practice with the Green Bay Packers as well as Saturday afternoon's preseason finale at Lambeau Field.

Though the Seahawks' running game has been unstoppable through two preseason games, Macdonald knows he needs a healthy Walker. The runner, nursing the foot injury basically all summer, needs as many reps as possible in new coordinator Klint Kubiak's offense.

Zach Charbonnet
Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images


Walker was full go for Sunday's practice in helmets and shorts, running with the ball, catching passes from quarterback Sam Darnold and working with the first unit during 11 on 11.


“He looks great. He looks fast," Macdonald said after Sunday's workout "He’s hitting his targets, reading it out pretty well. It’s exciting to have him out there. You’ve gotta just make the best decision you can. There’s a lot of walkthrough reps that need to be had, but at some point, you’ve gotta do it on the field so you feel confident to go out there and execute at a high level and play your best football. We’ve just gotta work together on this thing as it unfolds."

MORE: Seattle Seahawks' resurgent run game among NFL's biggest winners in preseason

Led by Zach Charbonnet, Damien Martinez and another impressive performance by George Holani, the Seahawks amassed 268 yards on 48 carries for a whopping 5.5 yards per pop last Friday. Charbonnet, Walker's backup, and third-stringer Martinez both added touchdowns in the 33-16 victory.

The Seahawks have averaged more than five yards per carry, including 5.3 in a tie with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Drafted in the second round in 2022, Walker was a breakout star as a rookie with 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns. He finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting behind New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. He ran for more than 900 yards his second season, but last year was plagued by injuries that cost him six games.

Kenneth Walker
Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) is pictured during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks studs and duds from convincing preseason win over Chiefs

Marshawn Lynch gives Sam Darnold hilarious welcome to the Seahawks

ESPN ranks the Seahawks’ strongest position group the best in the NFL

Seahawks reveal special role for rookie QB Jalen Milroe vs. Chiefs

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.