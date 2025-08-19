Seahawks get encouraging injury update on starting RB Kenneth Walker III
After last Friday's preseason win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks' head coach Mike Macdonald sounded ominous. Just a few days later, he's optimistic.
Not about his team's performance, but instead the availability of lead running back Kenneth Walker III.
Asked Friday night if Walker was still dealing with a sore foot, Macdonald glumly answered "Yes." But he was back at practice Sunday and now Macdonald sounds like a man who has hopes Walker will be in uniform not only for the Week 1 opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept 7, but also Thursday's joint practice with the Green Bay Packers as well as Saturday afternoon's preseason finale at Lambeau Field.
Though the Seahawks' running game has been unstoppable through two preseason games, Macdonald knows he needs a healthy Walker. The runner, nursing the foot injury basically all summer, needs as many reps as possible in new coordinator Klint Kubiak's offense.
Walker was full go for Sunday's practice in helmets and shorts, running with the ball, catching passes from quarterback Sam Darnold and working with the first unit during 11 on 11.
“He looks great. He looks fast," Macdonald said after Sunday's workout "He’s hitting his targets, reading it out pretty well. It’s exciting to have him out there. You’ve gotta just make the best decision you can. There’s a lot of walkthrough reps that need to be had, but at some point, you’ve gotta do it on the field so you feel confident to go out there and execute at a high level and play your best football. We’ve just gotta work together on this thing as it unfolds."
Led by Zach Charbonnet, Damien Martinez and another impressive performance by George Holani, the Seahawks amassed 268 yards on 48 carries for a whopping 5.5 yards per pop last Friday. Charbonnet, Walker's backup, and third-stringer Martinez both added touchdowns in the 33-16 victory.
The Seahawks have averaged more than five yards per carry, including 5.3 in a tie with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Drafted in the second round in 2022, Walker was a breakout star as a rookie with 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns. He finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting behind New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. He ran for more than 900 yards his second season, but last year was plagued by injuries that cost him six games.
