Seahawks injury updates: Mike Macdonald on Jake Bobo, Tyler Hall & Christian Haynes
The best thing any fan can hope for from an NFL preseason game - aside from them ending and one day going away forever - is for their favorite team to come out of it with no injuries. Sadly, the Seattle Seahawks were unable to say that yesterday following their 20-7 road loss to the Green Bay Packers.
The worst of it came in the second quarter when fan favorite wide receiver Jake Bobo was returning a punt and collided head-first with cornerback Tyler Hall's leg. Both players were down for several minutes and while Bobo was eventually able to walk off the field Hall had to leave on the cart.
After the game head coach Mike Macdonald offered updates on those two plus a couple others.
WR Jake Bobo: Concussion
The good news is that Bobo did not suffer a serious neck injury as we originally feared, but Macdonald says that he does have a concussion. Macdonald also said that Bobo was in good spirits and both players were fortunate that it wasn't worse.
CB Tyler Hall: Knee
As expected, Tyler Hall came away worse off from the violent collision. Watching it live, it looked like he may have suffered a broken leg, but Macdonald says that it's actually a knee injury. The good news is that it's not serious and the knee is fine structurally.
G Christian Haynes
Macdonald was also asked about the status of second-year guard Christian Haynes, who did not get to play against the Packers despite being at the tail end of the right guard competition with Anthony Bradford. Macdonald said that Haynes is deal with a pectoral injury but the Seahawks are unsure of the timeline for his return.
Other injured Seahawks heading into the regular season include outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who just passed his physical but is not a full participant at practice as of yet. Rookie edge rusher Jared Ivey also briefly left yesterday's game with a leg injury but was able to return and put in an excellent performance. Defensive end Mike Morris is also dealing with a concussion he suffered in the joint practice with the Packers and rookie wide receiver Tory Horton has an ankle injury. Veteran tight end Eric Saubert is also dealing with an undisclosed leg injury.
Unless the Seahawks volunteer more information, we may not hear anything else about these guys until the first official injury report of the year comes out on Wednesday, September 3rd.
