Seahawks' Sam Darnold excels while NFL analysts suggest 'benching' Raiders' Geno Smith

Seattle Seahawks' general manager John Schneider's decision of Sam Darnold over Geno Smith is being continually confirmed as the right choice.

Richie Whitt

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Sure, Sam Darnold has had two bad plays for the Seattle Seahawks. But their former quarterback - Geno Smith - had had four bad games for the Las Vegas Raiders.

With each passing week, it confirms that Seahawks' general manager John Schneider made the right decision last offseason in choosing Darnold over Geno. Despite his costly crunch-time turnovers that have led to both Seahawks' losses, Darnold is playing at a level that has most experts hailing him at an elite level. Smith, meanwhile, is one of the NFL's biggest early-season busts in Las Vegas.

The Seahawks are 3-2; Raiders 1-4.

At the start of the season, some NFL experts had Darnold and Smith bunched together in their quarterback rankings. But now the separation is big, clear and great news for the Seahawks.

Darnold, whose Seahawks play at the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, is coming one of the best passing days of his career in which he completed 82 percent of his throws for 341 yards and four touchdowns. Smith, meanwhile, threw two more picks in last week's embarrassing 40-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Now with a league-high nine interceptions, Smith was seen throwing his helmet in disgust on the Raiders' bench. The pressure for Geno to live up to his two-year, $75 million contract is on. And his seat his getting hot.

In its list of players, coaches and NFL executives under the most mounting pressure, Smith is ranked No. 1 by Bleacher Report.

No. 7 on the list is the man who traded away a third-round draft pick to get Geno ... Raiders' general manager John Spytek. But at the top is Smith himself.

Writes B/R: "Wholesale changes may have to wait until the offseason, but quarterback Geno Smith could be benched immediately—and he should be, if only for his own sake. Smith simply isn't meshing with his supporting cast and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. He's moved the ball well at times but has also thrown an NFL-high nine interceptions. Las Vegas should be interested in seeing what it has in Kenny Pickett or testing the trade market anyway. The version of Smith we've seen through five weeks isn't the long-term answer."

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

