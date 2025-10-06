Sam Darnold's good day ruined by bad mistake in Seahawks' loss to Buccaneers
Sam Darnold certainly giveth. But - on two devastatingly negative plays at home this season - he also taketh away.
First, the fumble against the San Francisco 49ers. Now, the interception in a wild 38-35 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Darnold was having one of the best passing days in Seattle Seahawks' history Sunday afternoon. He was 27 of 33 for 341 yards and four touchdowns when he lined up for a 2nd-and-1 at the 32-yard line in a tie game in the final minute of the fourth quarter. The Seahawks had scored touchdowns on their previous five possessions, but this time the quarterback only needed to drive them into field goal position.
MORE: Seahawks QB Sam Darnold taking blame for late loss to 49ers
Darnold, who miraculously escaped two Bucs' tacklers in the pocket to throw a touchdown to end the previous drive, was pressured again by safety Antoine Winfield. He was hit as he threw a pass intended over the middle for the general direction of receiver Cooper Kupp. While Kupp seemed to slow his route, the pass skidded off the helmet of defensive lineman Logan Hall and into the waiting arms of linebaker Lavonte David for an interception at Seattle's 38 with :52 remaining.
Five plays later, the Bucs kicked a field goal on the game's final play and the Seahawks fell to 3-2.
Darnold says he was trying to throw the ball away, but ultimately took blame. "It's on me," he said.
Both of Seattle's losses have featured a late Darnold turnover. In Week 1 - also at Lumen Field - the Seahawks were at San Francisco's 9 with :42 remaining. Trailing by four, the pocket collapsed around Darnold and he fumbled as the ball hit the back of offensive tackle Abe Lucas.
MORE: Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from epic shootout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bottom line: Darnold has been great. But, especially in the final minute of close games, he's got to be even better.
“We have a very special quarterback here,” said tight end AJ Barner, “and I think people are starting to find that out.”
