NFL Combine chatter has Seahawks discussing DK Metcalf trade with 3 teams
The real action at the NFL Combine may have nothing to do with the drills on the field for the nation's top college prospects. This week is when deals get done behind the scenes at Lucas Oil Stadium, where all 32 front offices are assembled in one place at one time. This is where the Seattle Seahawks worked out the finer details of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, and every year there's no small amount of intrigue and speculation.
So far the most interesting note comes from Seahawks insider Corbin Smith from Emerald City Spectrum, who reports that Seattle has had discussions with the New England Patriots, the Green Bay Packers and a third unnamed NFL team about trading for star wide receiver DK Metcalf.
This of course clashes with how general manager John Schneider reacted earlier this week when he was asked about Metcalf's status during his press conference. Schneider seemed annoyed by the question. However, if the Wilson drama taught us anything it's that you can't always trust what teams are saying about potentially trading their most-important players, especially at this time of year.
The team listening to potential Metcalf trade scenarios does align with what we heard recently from Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer, who said the Seahawks would "probably" listen to offers for Metcalf.
As far as specifics go, Smith has reported a "high pick" and a young receiver are on the table for the Seahawks in exchange for Metcalf but which high pick has not been disclosed. For what it's worth, the Packers hold the 23rd, 54th and 87th overall selections in the 2025 NFL draft. Green Bay insider Peter Bukowski has reported that the Packers believe they can actually land DK in a trade.
More Seahawks on SI stories
John Schneider has 3-word answer on Tyler Lockett’s future with Seahawks
Russell Wilson predicted to sign Geno Smith type contract in free agency
Mike Macdonald reveals Seattle Seahawks’ plan for star WR DK Metcalf
Rayshawn Jenkins scoop cements Coby Bryant’s rise with the Seahawks